A slight uptick in unemployment rates at the end of 2022 has become a trend, as Yakima County recorded its fifth straight month of higher jobless levels in February.
Data released Monday from the state’s employment security department shows a 9.5% unemployment rate for February, compared to a 7.8% figure one year ago. This is the fifth straight month the year-to-year jobless rate has increased in Yakima County, said Don Meseck, regional labor economist.
Meseck said there has been a modest expansion in the county’s civilian labor force from March 2022 to February 2023, the most recent month for which data is available. In fact, from November 2022 through February, the local labor force bounced back above pre-pandemic levels, reaching 131,879 last month.
“Despite this labor force growth, the number of unemployed residents across Yakima County has been increasing – and at a more rapid pace than the labor force,” Meseck said.
Specifically, he noted the number of unemployed in Yakima County went from 9,964 residents in February 2022 to 12,522 this past February, an increase of 2,558 residents, or 25.7%.
“Hence, the appreciable year-over-year increase in the number of unemployed overpowered the more modest increase in the labor force and caused the Yakima County unemployment rate to rise,” Meseck added.
Overall, the Yakima County nonfarm labor market expanded by 3.6% between February 2022 and February 2023, but the amount of added jobs did not keep pace with the growth in the civilian labor force, causing unemployment to increase, Meseck said.
The main area for Yakima County job losses was the retail trade sector, which went from 11,400 jobs in February 2022 to 11,300 one year later, a loss of roughly 1%.
Among the areas of job growth in the past 12 months is construction employment, Meseck noted, with 4,400 countywide jobs in this sector in February 2023 compared to 4,200 one year ago, a 4.8% increase. He added that year-over-year construction employment has increased for 23 consecutive months, from April 2021 to this past February.
Another sector which appears to be adding jobs is health care and social assistance employment, which includes physicians’ offices, hospitals, medical laboratories, nursing homes, and youth and family service centers (including child day care services).
This sector has registered year-over-year job gains in each of the past 14 months, from January 2022 through February 2023. There were 17,700 health care and social assistance jobs in Yakima County last month, compared to 17,200 in February 2022, a 2.9% increase.
Yakima County’s 9.5% jobless rate was 35th among the state’s 39 counties for unemployment rates in February, with four northeast Washington counties being worse: Ferry (14.3%), Stevens (10%), Okanogan (9.7%) and Pend Oreille (9.6%). King County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.5%.
For a complete monthly economic report for Washington state, visit esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report.
