The South Central Workforce Council and WorkSource Yakima will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Aug. 18.
The fair will be at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St. in downtown Yakima. The job fair is free to job seekers 18 and up.
Job seekers are asked to come ready to network with resumes in hand. If people need help with their resume, WorkSource Yakima is offering free Job Fair workshops ahead of time. Register online at WorkSourceWA.com under the Career Tools drop down menu, call 509-574-0105, or visit WorkSource at 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Tables will be socially distanced, and anyone not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask inside the center. Masks are strongly suggested for all participants regardless of vaccination status.
About 50 businesses are scheduled to participate. For more information, call 509-574-1950.