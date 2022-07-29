Japanese beetles have been found in Richland as an infestation of the invasive, crop-eating insects continues to grow in Central Washington.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday the insect was found in Richland, about 35 miles east of a proposed quarantine area in Grandview, a news release said. Japanese beetles were found Wednesday in Wapato, about 30 miles west of Grandview.
“Finding two detections so far from the original grid in two separate directions suggests the Japanese beetle population is spreading very quickly,” Camilo Acosta, Japanese beetle eradication project coordinator, said in the release. “The longer the invasive pest continues to thrive here, the more difficult and expensive it will be to control.”
Officials urge growers in the area to monitor for the beetles and consult crop protection specialists or WSU extension for assistance.
Japanese beetles will eat more than 300 types of plants, including roses, grapes and hops. The adult beetles damage plants by skeletonizing the leaves. Their appearance is a major concern in the high-value agricultural areas in Central Washington.
A WSDA pest program trapper was doing a routine check on Thursday afternoon in Richland, and was surprised to find a beetle so far from the infestation area, the release said. The trap produced a single beetle, and teams began immediately setting up more traps.
A Grandview resident first noticed the beetles on her roses in 2020. The state trapped about 24,000 beetles around Grandview in 2021, and about 8,300 have been found this year.
Efforts to stop the pest
The state has been working to eradicate the pest and set up a quarantine around Grandview.
The Senske lawn care service company began spraying an insecticide to kill the beetles’ larvae in a 3,100-acre area centered around Grandview this spring with residents’ permission.
A public hearing on a proposed quarantine area around Grandview is planned at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Residents can join at the Learning Center, 313 Division St., Grandview, or online.
“After the summer flight season, WSDA will determine if emergency rulemaking may be necessary to expand that proposed quarantine to include additional areas of infestation,” the release said.
The state will have virtual open houses for residents at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 and a virtual meeting for area growers at noon Aug. 9. Links to both meetings can be found on the WSDA Japanese beetle website.
How to help
People are encouraged to set up traps, which are available at home supply stores, and report sightings to the WSDA online. Japanese beetle adults are metallic green and brown and have little tufts of white hair on their sides. They emerge, usually from lawns or in other soil, in the spring and feed throughout the summer.
People also can limit the spread by not moving plants or soil that could harbor the beetles from their property.
“We also urge you to leave your potted plants, or treat them with an appropriate insecticide, before moving outside of the area,” Acosta added.
Yard waste site
People in the infestation area are asked to use a new dropoff site for yard waste at 875 Bridgeview Road in Grandview. The site is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, and there is no charge for disposal, the WSDA said.
To enter the gated yard waste drop-off area, residents must show ID and proof of residence in the infestation zone. Accepted documentation includes utility or water bills that match the ID or driver’s license.
Items accepted for drop-off include brush, branches and roots; leaves; grass clippings; fruit and vegetable trimmings; weeds; flowers; plants; shrubs; sod; stumps if roots are attached; and topsoil containing vegetative material.
