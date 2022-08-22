Officials have approved a quarantine around Grandview to combat the spread of the invasive Japanese beetle.
The quarantine begins Sept. 15 and restricts the movement of potted plants, leaves, grass clippings and other yard waste outside of the Grandview area, Washington State Department of Agriculture officials said Monday.
The announcement comes as more than 18,000 adult insects have been trapped and counted within Yakima and Benton counties. The pest has spread beyond its original area in and around Grandview, WSDA spokesperson Amber Betts said.
The vast majority of this year’s count is from the soon-to-be quarantined area, but at least 82 adult insects have been counted in Wapato, roughly 30 miles away. Betts said adult beetles also have been found in Parker, Granger, Sunnyside, Mabton, Outlook and Richland. Only one bug was found in Richland, and none have been reported in the Tri-Cities since.
At public meetings earlier this month, WSDA officials stressed the importance of containing and, hopefully, eradicating the problem.
“If the Japanese beetle becomes permanently established in Washington state, it could pose a significant economic threat to the state’s agricultural industries,” said Greg Haubrich, pest program manager for WSDA.
First found in New Jersey in 1916, Japanese beetles will eat more than 300 types of plants, including roses, grapes and hops. The adult beetles damage plants by skeletonizing the leaves. Adults also feed on buds, flowers and fruit on the plants.
Quarantine items listed
The quarantine was first proposed last year after 900 traps caught more than 24,000 Japanese beetles in and around Grandview in 2021. It would regulate certain items and impose restrictions on their movement out of the quarantine area.
WSDA reached out to the public and businesses potentially impacted by the proposed quarantine, culminating in a public hearing held Aug. 2. WSDA Director Derek Sandison adopted the rule Aug. 15, and the rule will become effective 31 days after filing, on Sept. 15.
The rule amends the existing quarantine that prohibits movement of items into the state from known infested areas outside of the state.
The rule covers a 49-square mile area in and around Grandview.
The rule restricts movement of several items, including:
• Topsoil containing vegetative material
• Noncommercial humus and compost
• Noncommercial growing media
• Yard debris including grass clippings, leaves, branches, brush, weeds, flowers, roots, windfall fruit, and vegetable garden debris
• Potted plants, and plants used for planting or propagation unless free from growing media
• Sod
• Hop bines and unshucked corn ears harvested during the Japanese beetle adult flight season (May 15 through Oct. 15)
• Cut flowers for decorative purposes
• Any other plant, plant part, or article that presents a hazard of spreading Japanese beetle due to either infestation or exposure to infestation.
Commercial growers within the quarantine area may have to meet trapping and treatment requirements to move their products outside of the quarantine area. Growers can contact the WSDA Plant Protection division with questions about these requirements.
After the beetles’ summer flight season ends, WSDA will determine if emergency rulemaking may be necessary to expand the quarantine area to include additional areas of infestation.
Growers can consult crop protection specialists and community members can consult the Washington State University Extension website for guidance on protecting their crops and gardens from this invasive pest.
The WSDA created a real-time detection map that growers can use to determine how close they are to known Japanese beetle detections.
Report new sightings of beetles
State officials are urging growers and community members in Yakima, Benton, and Franklin counties to monitor for these beetles.
“More than ever, public participation is key in fighting invasive species,” WSDA Japanese Beetle Eradication Coordinator Camilo Acosta said.
Anyone living in Washington who thinks they see a Japanese beetle is asked to snap a photo and report the sighting online.
“A photo is imperative to helping us identify the beetles,” Acosta added.
Japanese beetle adults are metallic green and brown and have little tufts of white hair on their sides. They emerge – usually from lawns or in other soil – in the spring and feed throughout the summer. From fall to spring the grubs (larvae) overwinter in the soil and slowly develop into mature adults ready to emerge again in the spring.
Community members can help by trapping, reporting, and killing the beetles on their properties. They also can help by following the quarantine.
WSDA set up a drop-off site for yard debris in Grandview. Businesses and residents can take all accepted items to 875 Bridgeview Road in Grandview between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no charge for disposal.
