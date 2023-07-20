A single Japanese beetle was confirmed by the Washington State Department of Agriculture in Pasco.
A Franklin County Horticultural Pest and Disease Board trapper found the beetle on July 12. State officials verified the find, and set up a trapping grid around it.
“This is an excellent example of just how important agency collaboration is,” said Camilo Acosta, WSDA Japanese beetle eradication project coordinator.
The trap produced a single beetle. WSDA teams immediately set up additional traps and checked nearby nurseries for additional detections.
“A single beetle is less cause for concern because one beetle can’t reproduce,” Acosta said. “But we need to be sure there are not more. Last year, a single beetle was found in Richland, but extensive trapping in the area did not detect additional beetles.”
In 2020, WSDA first discovered just three Japanese beetles in the Grandview area. In 2021, the department trapped more than 24,000 beetles, primarily in and around Grandview, and in 2022, trappers caught slightly less than 24,000, with a few hundred found near Wapato.
The beetles are a concern because they can damage agricultural crops.
State officials urge anyone in Yakima, Benton or Franklin counties to look for and report these beetles. Growers can consult crop protection specialists and community members can consult WSDA’s website for guidance from Washington State University Extension on protecting their gardens from this invasive pest.
WSDA mapping specialists created a real-time detection map that growers can use to determine how close they are to known Japanese beetle detections.
So far this year, WSDA teams have caught about 6,600 beetles, which are highly invasive pests that eat more than 300 plants, including roses, grapes and hops.
Adult beetles damage plants by skeletonizing the foliage. Adults also feed on buds, flowers and fruit on the plants.
If Japanese beetles become established in an area, it can have significant impacts on gardens and yards, parks and farms as well as farmers’ ability to move agricultural products out of the area, WSDA officials report.
