Japanese beetle eradication effort around Grandview will be biggest in the U.S., WSDA biologist says

In actual size, the Japanese beetle and its larvae are small. But the problems and destruction they can cause for backyard gardens and, potentially, the agriculture industry are huge.
So the Washington State Department of Agriculture is thinking big in its plans to use quarantines and insecticides to eradicate the pests. In fact, WSDA’s plan will be the biggest eradication program in the country.
“It’s the biggest in terms of number of beetles,” Rian Wojahn, a WSDA pest biologist, told the Yakima Herald-Republic. “The number of beetles we have (in the Grandview area), it’s just off the charts for an eradication project. But we think we have a shot due to the relatively confined area.”
Eleven panelists with the WSDA and other state agencies conducted an online webinar Tuesday night about efforts planned this spring, summer and fall to contain and kill Japanese beetles in a 49-square-mile area centered around Grandview. There were at least 79 attendees participating during the one-hour Feb. 22 event, and it was recorded and made available on YouTube.
Cassie Cichorz, WSDA outreach and education specialist, moderated the webinar and began with a review of the rapid increase in Japanese beetles observed in southeast Yakima County and portions of western Benton County over the past two years.
First found in New Jersey in 1916, the invasive species will eat more than 300 types of plants, including roses, grapes and hops. The adult beetles damage plants by skeletonizing the leaves. Adults also feed on buds, flowers and fruit on the plants and are frequently intercepted on fruit transported from the eastern U.S.
The larvae are found in soil associated with the roots of host plants. They are common under turf/sod and can be moved in potted plants, Cichorz noted. Each adult can lay up to 100 eggs.
WSDA Japanese beetle eradication coordinator Camilo Acosta said a handful of bugs were found in Grandview and in the parking lot of the Sunnyside Walmart in 2020, prompting the statewide agency to deploy 1,900 traps across the state in 2021 to gauge the extent of the problem.
There were 900 traps set in a 49-square-mile area around Grandview, and these traps caught 24,048 beetles, Acosta said. Almost all beetles found in Washington were concentrated in this mostly residential area, prompting WSDA officials to begin an eradication plan for 2022.
Letters will be mailed soon to the 4,400 property owners in the 3,100-acre area requesting permission to apply the granular insecticide Acelepryn G in the spring and to spray the liquid version of Acelepryn in the summer and early fall, when adult beetles are active and airborne, Acosta said.
Each letter will contain a PIN to allow the property owner to consent to the insecticide treatments online, or a physical form may be mailed or dropped off at Grandview City Hall.
Mallory Little, a toxicologist with the Washington state Department of Health, said the insecticide’s active ingredient, chlorantraniliprole, has been used against Japanese beetles between 2010 and 2021 in several western states, and no cases of illness were reported for humans or animals.
As a precaution, Little is urging homeowners whose front and backyards will be sprayed to stay inside for four hours afterward to allow the droplets to dry. Pet dishes and water bowls should be moved inside before the insecticide is applied, and any skin or clothing that comes in contact with the insecticide should be washed with soap and water.
Quarantine and trapping
The WSDA also plans an internal quarantine in the 49-square-mile area around Grandview, said Amy Clow, municipal waste specialist with the agency.
Although the quarantine rule making process is not completed, it is expected to include soil, humus, compost, manure, grass sod, yard debris, potted plants, bulbs and plant crowns, all items which could house Japanese beetle larvae.
“Based on expert input, we are not quarantining grape fruit or tree fruit harvested during adult flight season (May through September),” said Benita Matheson, WSDA plant inspection supervisor. “Likewise we will not quarantine dairy compost or manure, corn silage or shucked corn ears because processing makes these items low risk for transporting Japanese beetles.”
Several questions were submitted by webinar participants, including one regarding the pests’ presence in hops or hop plant material as it’s being processed. Cichorz said the WSDA is working with officials from USA Hops, the Hop Growers of America organization based in downtown Yakima, on those questions.
A question about enlarging the trapping area was answered by Sven-Erik Spichiger, managing entomologist of the WSDA’s plant protection division.
He said the number of traps per square mile is based on the number of beetles found on or near the property in previous years, with nearly 50 traps per square mile being set in the insecticide and quarantine area this year. Adjacent areas will have 25 traps per square mile.
“We often get ‘one and done’ hits in traps near transportation areas, because that’s how beetles have been brought here in the past,” Spichiger said. “Unfortunately here in Grandview, we found much more significant amounts, so we have to do more extensive trapping.”
Other locations
Wojahn, the WSDA pest biologist, was asked about other eradication programs and their success. An area near Boise, Idaho, was treated beginning in 2013 and successfully eliminated the beetles after a five-year process.
Another area northwest of Portland, Ore., has been receiving insecticide treatments for the past four years, and has seen the number of pests decrease, although Oregon officials are having problems containing them, he said.
While discussing the issue with the Herald-Republic on Wednesday, Wojahn said both the Boise-area community and area near Portland had or have relatively low numbers of Japanese beetles compared to the ones trapped in Grandview.
Communities in the eastern U.S. and Midwest have basically accepted Japanese beetles as an annual problem, with no eradication programs in place, he added.
“We’re trying to do eradication programs out West … and they just live with ’em back East,” Wojahn said. “They put netting up over cargo airplanes so no Japanese beetles can get in them. The adults can survive a flight over here.
“There are regulations at airports to try and prevent the spread, but eventually they make their way out west.”
The quarantine rulemaking process is expected to continue through early to mid-April, Clow told the webinar participants, with updates available on the WSDA website.
More information is available at the WSDA’s Japanese beetles website, agr.wa.gov/beetles.
