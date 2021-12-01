Under a clear, warm sky, Japanese and American troops stood together on the Yakima Training Center’s parade ground Wednesday for the start of Operation Rising Thunder 2021, the annual joint training session between the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. military units.
Along with providing Japanese forces with live-fire training that is not possible in their homeland, the operation at the sprawling base north of Selah prepares U.S. and Japanese troops to operate as an integrated force, especially as tensions increase in the western Pacific.
”It is critical for the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific region for us to be able to operate successfully with our allies, “ said Col. Leo Wyszynski, deputy commander for operations with the U.S. 7th Infantry Division, which has units participating in the exercise. “Rising Thunder in particular helps to build our readiness in training to be able to operate together, should we have to.”
“I think it is important to conduct training with the U.S. Army and the Ground Self-Defense Force for the stability and safety of the Asian-Pacific region,” said Col. Koichi Koba, 32nd Regiment commander, speaking through an interpreter.
However, both Koba and Wyszynski said the training exercise was not specifically geared toward a potential conflict with China, which has been building up its military presence in the region.
Rather, they say Rising Thunder is a chance for Japanese and American troops to learn to work together in a battlefield setting.
Koba, at the opening ceremony, urged his soldiers to take advantage of the opportunity and learn from the Americans and their battlefield experience.
Plus, Koba said, the exercise gives the self-defense forces — Japan’s post-World-War-II constitution requires the country to renounce war and only maintain a force that can defend the nation — a chance to engage in long-range live-fire training, such as helicopter-launched missiles and mortars.
Sgt. Junpei Hoshokawa, a squad leader with the 32nd Regiment, said he was looking forward to getting the live-fire training that would be difficult otherwise.
The garrison, a satellite base of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, is half the size of Rhode Island, allowing troops to train in a variety of scenarios, from urban combat to rugged terrain.
Wyszynski described the center as a “jewel” and one of the Army’s best training centers.
The joint training has been going on since the 1990s, with the only interruption in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
