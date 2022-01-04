Janice Deccio is Yakima's new mayor.
Deccio, who represents District 4, was one of three new council members who took their oath of office Tuesday. Matt Brown in District 6 and Danny Herrera in District 2 also joined the council.
Deccio was nominated to be mayor, a largely ceremonial position, by Council member Eliana Macias and was chosen with votes from Herrera, Soneya Lund, Macias and herself.
“I really appreciated being nominated and them showing confidence in me,” Deccio said. “I really want to do my best to serve the community.”
Deccio said she was honored and excited to take on the role, which was previously filled by Council member Patricia Byers.
Byers said during the meeting that she was humbled to serve as mayor for two years.
Lund was selected as assistant mayor with votes from Deccio, Herrera, Macias and herself. She was nominated for the position by Deccio.
At the end of the meeting, Macias congratulated Deccio and Lund on their new positions and thanked Byers for her leadership.
“Patricia did such a good job,” Macias said.
Hybrid meetings
The council on Tuesday tested out a hybrid meeting format, where participants could choose to meet in person at City Hall while wearing a mask or remotely via Zoom, and decided the format should stick.
One concern for some city staff, Brown said, was that people would not wear a mask as required by the state mandate. But everyone who attended the meeting in person wore a mask, Brown said.
Brown said he thought it was important that the council meetings be open to the public in person.
“I do like this hybrid setup,” he said.
The City Council moved to remote meetings in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City Hall reopened to the public in June of this year and the council met in person for about three months before returning to a remote format in September as COVID-19 cases rose in the community.
Byers said she heard feedback from community members who wanted to communicate with the City Council in person at meetings.
“I think we did the very best we could at the time it was necessary,” Byers said about the move to remote meetings. “I don’t think it is necessary now.”
Cousens supported the hybrid format, she said, so people who weren’t feeling well or who were out of town could still participate remotely.
Macias said the council should consider the omicron variant and rising case totals in their decision about the meeting format.
A motion to adopt a hybrid format for future meetings, introduced by Byers and seconded by Cousens, was adopted without objection.
Face coverings that cover the mouth and nose are required for every person who enters City Hall or attends council meetings in person. The meeting videos will continue to be streamed live on the city website and on Y-PAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.