SPOKANE — A federal judge may entertain a motion to dismiss murder charges against James Dean Cloud as early as Monday.
The much-anticipated motion would be in response to the way an FBI agent handled a material witness and a federal prosecutor’s failure to relay what he knew about the matter to Cloud’s defense team.
James Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud are accused of going on a shooting rampage June 8, 2019, killing five people at a trailer in a remote area west of White Swan.
Killed were Dennis Overacker, 61, John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas, 49, and Thomas Hernandez, 36.
Two others were shot but survived — Lindell LaFollette and Esmeralda Zaragoza.
The Clouds have been charged in U.S. District Court with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury — 19 counts in all.
They’re being tried separately.
Prosecutors rested their case against James Cloud on Friday, opening the door for defense attorneys to seek an acquittal if they successfully argue prosecutors failed to provide sufficient evidence to proceed with charges.
In addition, defense attorneys are expected to file a motion for dismissal based on a potential Brady violation — which occurs when prosecutors in a criminal case fail to turn over evidence to the defense.
Motion to dismiss
On Tuesday morning — the second day of the trial — defense attorney John McEntire raised the issue about text messages FBI agent Troy Ribail received from Zaragoza’s boyfriend.
The text messages said the boyfriend would help convince Zaragoza to testify to whatever FBI agents wanted if his Kittitas County weapons and drug charges would disappear.
“She will testify to whatever you need her to testify to if you can make that happen,” the text message said.
The discovery prompted Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. to review the matter outside the jury’s presence.
Zaragoza said she had a deal with the FBI to testify in exchange for money so she could relocate for her safety. She also wanted to get her boyfriend’s charges dropped so he could leave with her, she said.
She told Mendoza she was willing to stick to her previous statements about seeing the shooter even if they weren’t accurate in exchange for favors from the FBI.
Mendoza said she had to be excluded from testifying.
“She said she’d be willing to do what it took, including lying,” Mendoza said “I’m not going to go for that.”
Mendoza said the court needs to see all the text messages from Zaragoza, her boyfriend and agent Ribail.
Ribail said he told Zaragoza and her boyfriend to stop texting him and called them.
Zaragoza was scheduled to testify Tuesday. Ribail said he received the text messages about 5:30 p.m. Monday and an hour later passed them on to Prosecutor Richard Burson, who failed to pass them on to defense attorneys.
The details of the telephone call also weren’t relayed to defense attorneys.
McEntire said he was alerted about the text messages by Zaragoza’s attorney, who was upset that Zaragoza had met with Ribail without him.
Mendoza said that information should have been forwarded to the defense immediately, and that the matter constituted a Brady violation.
He said that he anticipated a motion from the defense seeking a dismissal.
“I’m willing to hear this motion that’s anticipated,” he said.
Court rule 29
After the prosecution rested its case Friday, defense attorneys immediately invoked Court Rule 29, allowing them to argue the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to move forward with charges.
This argument was made without the jury present, as required.
Defense attorneys insisted prosecutors failed to provide sufficient evidence to charge James Cloud with first-degree murder.
They argued prosecutors lacked evidence that James Cloud intended to kill anyone.
Prosecutors argued that intent was established when the Clouds went to the trailer with guns and entered with them strapped over their shoulders.
Mendoza raised previous testimony accusing James Cloud of entering the property with a rifle and shooting Cagle and Hernandez.
David Hoffman said James Cloud admitted to the murders when they were prison cellmates. Hoffman testified that James Cloud said he was “in on five bodies.”
Defense attorneys said Cloud’s comment wasn’t a confession to killing five people, just that he was imprisoned in connection with their deaths.
Prosecutors said Hoffman did testify that James Cloud admitted to shooting Overacker and Zaragoza.
Mendoza said the court would take the matter under consideration, and he recessed the trial until Monday.
Earlier testimony
Defense attorneys called Ribail back to the stand Friday morning and questioned him about his interviews with Morris Jackson, whom prosecutors built their case around.
Morris Jackson blamed the killings that day on the Clouds, saying he and his niece were caught in a situation that went bad.
Defense attorneys found inconsistencies in his testimony. His niece, Natasha Jackson, implicated him in the shooting after a grueling cross-examination by the defense. And LaFollette testified that Morris Jackson shot him.
Ribail on Friday acknowledged that witnesses said Morris Jackson fired at Overacker’s truck with a shotgun.
He also admitted that Morris Jackson didn’t say anything about the .22-caliber rifle he tossed in the canal until Natasha Jackson helped authorities find it.
Defense attorney Lorinda Youngcourt asked Ribail about photo lineups he showed to LaFollette, who picked out Morris Jackson as the man who shot him.
Youngcourt also said LaFollette wasn’t able to identify James Cloud in a separate photo lineup and questioned whether Ribail researched Morris Jackson’s previous prison time with Donovan Cloud.
