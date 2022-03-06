James Dean Cloud — accused in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — has filed a motion to dismiss charges against him.
U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. could hear the much-anticipated motion Monday, March 7, 2022.
James Cloud's attorneys filed the motion Saturday evening in response to an FBI agent’s handling of a witness — which included favors promised for her testimony and a federal prosecutor’s failure to forward what he knew about it to the defense, a Brady violation.
James Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud are accused of the June 8, 2019, shooting deaths of Dennis Overacker, 61, John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas, 49, and Thomas Hernandez, 36.
Two others were shot but survived – Lindell LaFollette and Esmeralda Zaragoza.
The Clouds have been charged in U.S. District Court with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury — 19 counts in all.
The court hasn’t been clear about how the Clouds are related.
Two witnesses have said the Clouds are cousins who always described themselves as brothers, a common cultural practice among the Yakama.
They’re being tried separately.
On the second day of the trial, defense attorney John McEntire learned of text messages from the boyfriend of a key witness — Zaragoza, who was shot in the shoulder. She was scheduled to testify that day.
The text messages were sent to FBI agent Troy Ribail the night before, saying Zaragoza would testify to whatever the FBI wanted if his Kittitas County weapons and drug trafficking charges would go away.
But that information wasn't provided to Cloud's defense team.
"Defense counsel would have had to cross-examine (Zaragoza) ignorant of the fact that she had been willing to shape her testimony to fit the government's version of the facts in exchange for material benefits and favorable treatment," Cloud's motion said.
Zaragoza and Ribail were questioned about the matter outside the jury’s presence.
Ribail said he told them to quit texting him Monday night. He described the text messages as threats and said he called Zaragoza and her boyfriend to put a stop to them.
Ribail said he received the text messages about 5:30 p.m. and alerted Prosecutor Richard Burson roughly an hour later.
Burson didn’t notify Cloud’s defense team of the text messages or Ribail’s phone conversation with Zaragoza and her boyfriend.
Mendoza said the prosecution should have immediately forwarded the information to the defense and described the matter as a potential Brady violation, which occurs when prosecutors in a criminal case fail to forward evidence to the defense.
Ribail also said he began conversations with Zaragoza’s boyfriend about two weeks prior in an effort to convince Zaragoza to testify. Ribail said he didn’t document those conversations or make prosecutors aware of them.
McEntire said Zaragoza's attorney informed him about the Monday night text messages. The attorney was upset she spoke to an FBI agent outside of his presence, McEntire said.
Zaragoza said the FBI told her to make a list of things she needed to testify, and she wanted two things — financial help so she could relocate, and dismissal of criminal charges against her boyfriend so he could go with her.
She said the FBI had already seen to it that her warrants in Goldendale and Benton County were dismissed.
Zaragoza said she told investigators in an earlier video-recorded interview that she saw the shooter.
On Tuesday, she told Mendoza she wasn’t sure her video-recorded statements were accurate but was willing to stick to that story so long as she received favors from the FBI.
She was excluded as a witness.
