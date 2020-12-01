It’s Giving Tuesday — the day of the year dedicated to individuals expressing generosity and appreciation through donations to nonprofits, small business, schools and faith-based organizations that have meaning to them.
This day and this time of year are critical for many Yakima Valley organizations, which find that donations at the end of the year represent a big part of their annual budgets.
This year, there’s extra incentive to give, and not only because of the hardships many of these organizations have faced amid the tireless pandemic. This year, charitable giving has an appealing tax deduction — those who give will be recognized in the upcoming tax season in a way they haven’t been in recent years.
Tax incentive
In late 2017, the Trump administration and Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which significantly raised the threshold of how much a taxpayer had to donate to deduct it from their taxes, explained Brian Newhouse, a CPA and partner at the Alegria and Co. financial accounting group in Yakima. A married couple might previously have been able to claim the standard deduction for donating $1,200, for example. But suddenly, that was up to $2,400, he said.
“Historically, charitable contribution has been the second-largest tax deduction people take after state and local taxes,” Newhouse said.
About 30% of people filed itemized deductions prior to the law. But with the changes, that dropped to less than 8% of people who filed tax returns itemizing deductions, he said.
“People making charitable donations no longer got a tax break for that,” Newhouse explained.
Several local organizations reported seeing a decline in medium-sized donations in recent years as a result.
This year, under the federal CARES Act, two big changes were made in that regard, for this year alone.
For one, anyone who files a tax return for this year and has made a charitable donation will have the ability to write off at least $300 of that donation, Newhouse said. That counts for cash donations only, including check and credit card. Volunteer hours, stock and donated goods don’t qualify, nor do gifts to individuals or private foundations. Organizations that qualify can be found using the IRS search tool online.
Also this year via the CARES Act, there is no cap on how much of one’s taxable income can be deducted as a charitable donation — you could deduct 100%. He said this could be particularly beneficial to seniors on a fixed income but with significant savings that they donate to a church or organization each year. In previous years, the amount they could deduct would be limited. This year, it won’t be.
The intent of these adjustments?
“With the economic impact of the coronavirus, we fully expected our nonprofits to be significantly impacted, and this was kind of a portion of the economic stimulus bill to encourage taxpayers to continue to support charities,” said Newhouse. “So providing a tax benefit to everyone who wanted to take advantage of it, that was really the intent of this part of the CARES Act.”
A season of giving
Giving Tuesday, which falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, comes amid a larger season of generous giving in the Yakima Valley, which helps propel local arts and nonprofit organizations.
“This is always a great time to give,” said Sharon Miracle, president and CEO of the Yakima Valley Community Foundation. “But here we are in the middle of a pandemic that we thought would last a few months, and it just keeps going and going, and so do the impacts. So if people can reach deep and help a neighbor or organization that helps their neighbors, that would be wonderful.”
Miracle said people who want help deciding what groups to give to could reach out to the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, United Way or Latino Community Fund for information on local organizations in need.
“We’re here to help,” she said.
Most organizations need support right now, Miracle said. Local organizations that help with housing, food or general economic support are needed now more than ever, but also bear the weight of the pandemic. She also said many local arts organizations that make the community vibrant haven’t been able to open their doors since the pandemic, putting their survival at risk.
“With Congress not passing the next relief package before year end, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. It’s really going to fall to private individuals and companies to step up if they can and help their communities,” said Miracle.
Keeping things going
The Seasons Performance Hall might not have fared as well during the pandemic as it has without the government support it received earlier in the year, such as Paycheck Protection Program funds, said Executive Director Pat Strosahl. But the organization also has a strong donor base, which he said he thanks his “lucky stars” for.
Still, the year has not been easy. The Seasons has had to figure out how to develop high-quality livestreams to keep performances going and available to the community. High-quality video and sound add to the cost of the productions. But that could be a benefit in the long run, as it allows the Seasons’ content to reach more people, potentially opening up doors to host higher-cost artists with the additional reach.
In the present, though, “community support for The Seasons is just absolutely vital: the fact that people love the Seasons and don’t want it to dry up and blow away,” he said.
Usually, 35% to 40% of donations to The Seasons, like many nonprofits, come in the final quarter of the year, Strosahl said. The tax incentive could spur more people to contribute, he said, adding that about 350 people are part of their regular donor base, giving contributions ranging from $60 to several thousand dollars.
“The idea that there’s a write-off at $300 is really important for our crew, for our donor base,” Strosahl said. “(It’s) people who want to show their support. They’re not super rich, but they understand the value and they understand it takes this kind of support to make the arts survive.”
Similarly, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra is hopeful that community contributions will help it pull through this trying time. The symphony has been unable to put on performances, but is planning how it could create a safe program in the near future. Until it has a plan on the table, it’s hard to ask for contributions, said Executive Director David Rogers.
But the tax incentive is on the symphony’s radar — especially because the group saw a dip in its medium-sized donations when the deduction threshold was initially raised in 2017.
By the end of December, Rogers said he hopes to be able to get out the word of what will be possible to program and what exactly people will be supporting through their contributions to the symphony.
“Because believe me, the musicians want to play,” he said. “And what we’re feeling from our audience? Boy, they’d like to hear the music again.”
The local Union Gospel Mission is another organization that relies on generosity to provide its services, from meals to providing shelter and medical care to low-income community members. It does not receive any government funding, said Mary Broussard, vice president of community engagement for the Yakima organization. Instead, it’s fully funded by individual donors, businesses, grants, foundations and bequests, she said.
“We definitely couldn’t do what we do here without our community,” she said, adding that the last three months of the year is when the most donations come in. “The community of Yakima is beautifully generous, and we feel very privileged to be able to be a conduit of their generosity to people who are hurting and in need.”
In spite of the trying year, she said donations from the local police force and small businesses, for example, have continued to come in.
“This year has been tough for everyone,” Broussard added. “We’ve seen so much creativity, resilience and generosity in how this Valley is caring for each other. The need isn’t diminishing, so we encourage everyone who can this Giving Tuesday to help get care and resources to those who need it most.”