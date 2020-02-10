The news in January wasn’t all bad. Here’s a brief list of highlights:

As part of the annual Point-in-Time Count, Project Homeless Connect

  • set up sites in Yakima and on the Yakama Reservation outside Toppenish on Jan. 23 to provide the homeless with free haircuts, meals, health care and dental services.
  • The Wapato Police Department took steps
to address serious shortfalls
  • identified in a 2019 review by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
  • It was announced that Howard Snyder
left two gifts of $350,000 apiece
  • to La Salle High School and the Monsignor John A. Ecker Foundation.
  • After Astria Regional Medical Center and its emergency room suddenly closed, Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
opened an evening clinic
  • to expand after-hours health care options Sundays through Tuesdays. Other health care providers also stepped up to add services and staff.
  • Memorial also announced that it had added nearly 50 personnel since Astria Regional’s closure, including
21 who formerly worked at Regional
  • .
  • Yakima’s 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day peace march attracted hundreds of people, and Davis High School sophomore Nevaeh Mitchell
inspired the crowd
  • in a speech after the march.
  • The Eisenhower High School girls basketball team ended
a 20-game losing streak to Davis
  • , a drought that lasted a decade.
  • Local businesses offered
discounted and special services

for former Astria Regional employees, everything from short-term loans with special rates to

free haircuts
  • .
  • The Toppenish City Council approved
a temporary homeless winter shelter
  • , aimed at helping more than 100 people living in a field called the Compound.
  • The
first baby of the year

arrived in Yakima between midnight and 8 a.m. Jan. 1 at Virginia Mason Memorial, while Rodrigo Roman Jr. arrived shortly before 10:30 a.m., the first new baby in Sunnyside. The family of the Yakima baby asked Memorial to withhold details about the child.

