Wallace Van Eaton had a reunion with a fellow World War II veteran in Seattle several years ago.
When they were both young, they went off to the Pacific Theater together, went on a handful of bombing missions, returned home together, then went their separate ways.
But the reunion wasn’t with one of Van Eaton’s aircrew members. It was a Boeing B-29 Superfortress called T-Square 54.
In 2016, Van Eaton, now 98, was given permission at the Museum of Flight to board the craft and once again climb into the copilot’s seat.
“It was good to see the old bird,” said Van Eaton, a retired chiropractor who lives at the Blossom Place Assisted Living Community in Yakima.
Born in in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, Canada, Van Eaton lived in Shellbrook, Saskatchewan, until he and his family moved to Yakima in 1938, where he graduated from Yakima High School (today’s Davis High School) in 1941.
Growing up, Van Eaton, like many boys, was fascinated by aircraft, which were still relatively new technology at the time.
“As a kid, I used to make little airplanes,” Van Eaton recalled.
While attending Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, Van Eaton enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and trained to be a pilot.
“I just wanted to fly,” Van Eaton said. “I flew transition B-17, and then they turned us over to B-29s.”
The Superfortress was the first true long-range bomber in the Air Corps. With a range of almost 5,600 miles and a bomb load of 5,000 pounds, the planes were ideally suited for the Pacific, able to strike Japan’s home island from bases in the Marianas.
B-29s were also the planes that dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, attacks that brought the war in the Pacific to a close.
Unlike the B-17, the B-29 was the first pressurized aircraft, utilizing remote-controlled guns for defense. By comparison, the other planes were unpressurized, as gunners worked from open panels on the sides of the plane to ward off enemy fighters.
“We didn’t have to wear the heavy coats in the cockpit,” Van Eaton said of flying the pressurized aircraft.
Van Eaton was part of the crew that flew T-Square 54 into war for the first time, arriving on Saipan on Feb. 24, 1945, three days after leaving the Boeing plant in Wichita, Kan.
During his time at Saipan, Van Eaton and his crew were assigned to the 875th Bombardment Squadron of the 475th Bombardment Group. They were a replacement crew, not assigned to a particular plane, but he flew five missions on T-Square 54. Those five missions consisted of attacks on industrial sites on Japan.
T-Square 54 was also considered a replacement, with different crews using it while their planes were being repaired. As a result, the plane did not get a colorful name or nose art, unlike planes assigned to specific crews.
For Van Eaton, bombing missions were an all-day affair, with the plane flying five hours to Japan, and about the same amount of time back to Saipan.
“It was mostly drop your bombs and get away as fast as you could,” Van Eaton said. “We had a job to do, and we did it. Every time we got in a plane, we were putting our lives on the line.”
On one mission, Van Eaton said they thought they were getting a night-fighter escort, but their system for identifying friends or foe was down. While flying, a plane came up and shone a light on their plane, and Van Eaton shown his light on it.
“When we got back to base, they asked what we did and what we saw. I said we saw one of our night fighters, and they said, ‘Sorry, they didn’t go,’” Van Eaton said. “Here I was, shining my light on an enemy plane, and they were shining a light on us as well. I had no idea.”
Van Eaton would fly 23 missions, all but one of them as co-pilot.
Van Eaton’s plane was part of an armada of bombers assembling south of Japan for an attack on a naval base when the pilot told him he was too sick to continue flying, so Van Eaton took command of the plane.
“There we are, in formation, trying to change pilots, and there isn’t too much room in the cockpit,” Van Eaton recalled. “We got the job done, and we did a lot of damage.”
Because he was the pilot in command for the mission, Van Eaton was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. His other decorations include the Air Medal with two oak-leaf clusters, the American Theater Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with two bronze stars and the World War II Victory Medal.
On his 23rd mission, just days before Japan formally surrendered at Tokyo Bay, Van Eaton’s crew dropped supplies into a prisoner of war camp for Americans being held there.
After the war ended, Van Eaton and his crew took T-Square 54 on one last flight. This time, they were headed home, and Van Eaton thought it would be the last time he would see the plane.
Van Eaton went to college after the war, moved to San Antonio, Texas, and married Maurine Webb in 1947. They put down roots in Yakima and raised three children. In 2013, Maurine died. They had been married 65 years.
After the war, T-Square 54 continued to see service as an aerial tanker in the Korean War and later as a weather observation plane before being mothballed.
In the 1980s, the plane was sent to Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado for initial restoration work. When Lowry closed, the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, sent the plane to the Museum of Flight as part of a long-term loan.
At a hangar near the museum, crews worked to fully restore the plane, which later sat shrink-wrapped outside the museum until an interior exhibit hall was prepared.
Van Eaton had seen the plane at Lowry, while it was still in the early stages of restoration and he had to sit on a bucket instead of the co-pilot’s seat. But in Seattle he was able to see the plane restored to its original condition.