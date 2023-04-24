Soccer is never far from the mind of Yakima United coach Ceveriano “Junior” Garcia.
It’s what he plays and what he coaches. It was part of his life when he was growing up in the Yakima Valley and now it’s part of his kids’ lives.
“I love the sport. Everybody that knows me, they know that I’ve been playing soccer since forever,” he said. “This is something that I love to do, so I don’t find it time-consuming.”
Garcia grew up in Sunnyside, where he played soccer in high school. He began playing in Yakima’s Liga Mexicana and joined the Yakima Reds, a local semi-pro club. He would go on to play for Yakima United, the team that succeeded the Reds.
During the past several years, Garcia has stepped into a coaching role alongside Hector Vega, the team’s longtime coach and organizer. Garcia took a break last year, he said, but now he comes into town several times a week to set up practices, drills and lineups. Last weekend, he and the team drove up to Wenatchee for a pre-season friendly.
Garcia still lives in Sunnyside but said all the miles he drives are worth it. He enjoys the friendships he has built along his journey. That’s one of the best parts, he said, getting to know players and coaches and their stories.
Here's a brief Q&A with Garcia, edited for clarity and length:
What’s your role with Yakima United and what do you do?
I’m the head coach for the Yakima United team. Pretty much I just set up practices and drills, choose the 18 for the league games, just stuff like that.
Can you tell me a little bit more about Yakima United?
I think it’s the 10th year this year that we’ve been together. Back then it was Yakima Reds and now it’s just called Yakima United. What we’re trying to do is bring a lot of the kids that don’t get a chance to go play for college, that at least they have a home team they can come play for. We do have a lot of college players that come out and try out for the team. Right now, we have quite a few guys from CBC (Columbia Basin College). There’s other players that just come up from different places. The history of it, Hector Vega would probably know a bit more than me. He’s been running this program for a lot of years.
Do you still play in any of the Sunday leagues, the adult leagues?
Yeah, I still play in those leagues. I play in Hector’s league, Liga Mexicana. Any rec league down here in the Lower Valley like Grandview or Sunnyside.
You mentioned Yakima United as an opportunity for kids who don’t get a shot at college programs or kids in college programs who need somewhere else to play. Why are those opportunities important?
Some people that are here, they’re migrant kids that can’t go to college that still want to play at a competitive level. They got that option to come try out for us. There’s kids that just don’t have the grades or just don’t make it out to college and they come play for us. There’s a lot of coaches in this league that coach college level. They can get a look at you. Via the coaches, maybe getting (local kids) an opportunity, somebody to help them out to come out and play. I think there’s a lot of opportunities for people to come out and play and maybe get looked at by different teams. It’s a really good program.
What do you like about coaching?
It’s the friendships you make, not just with the kids that you coach, but you meet different coaches. You meet a lot of different players. A lot of it is just the friendship you get from all the different players you meet, all the coaches. Even some of the fans that come out and support, they’ll come out and talk to you. I think it’s just making friendships with everybody and having a good time out there.
Do you have any good memories? What are the moments you really remember?
Honestly, probably just spending time with the guys out in the fields or just going out to eat at a restaurant with everybody. Back in the day, they used to drive us around in charter buses. You really get to know somebody. Sometimes we would travel all the way to Utah. That’s a long trip on the bus. You would get to know people pretty good, on the team. The stuff that they had gone through and stuff like that.
As a player, you get to know a lot of people. Sometimes players leave and you get to see them in different leagues. Sometimes you get to catch up with them or you see them at tournaments.
Coaching is something that I do. I like playing a lot, so I thought it would be the next, better thing for me to do if I wasn’t playing anymore.
What do you do when you’re not coaching? Whether that’s your job, hobbies, things you like to do?
My hobbies are pretty much just playing soccer. I’m trying to pick up golf, but it’s hard to play. My hobby is really just to play soccer and coaching. My daughters also play up in Yakima for the Sounders’ academy program, the CWS program that’s down there. I’m always traveling down, no matter what, to trainings or their games. I’m always busy with soccer and traveling.
Those are all the questions that I had. Is there anything that I missed?
For the most part, the people that know me know me from soccer. Coaching, it’s not easy driving over there every day. I have a wife that supports me a lot. She’s usually the one that’s telling me ‘Just go, you’re not doing anything here anyways.’ I just like going down there. Every year, we get new players that come out. It’s always fun. We get to meet new people.
