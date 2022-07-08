It’s about time for Yakima County voters to narrow down candidates for congressional, legislative and county offices.
Ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election will be mailed out to voters July 15. Many military and overseas ballots have already reached the mailbox — they were sent out June 17.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said this week that 126,976 people were registered to vote and the number is growing. He predicted a turnout rate of about 30% for the primary.
Voters may see new races appear on their ballot. This election is the first to use the new political boundaries reconfigured by a bipartisan commission using data from the 2020 Census.
On the ballot
One significant race in the primary is that for Central Washington’s Congressional District 4, where U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse faces seven challengers.
The Sunnyside incumbent is up against Republicans Loren Culp of Moses Lake, Benancio Garcia of Sunnyside, Corey Gibson of Selah, Brad Klippert of Kennewick, Jacek Kobiesa of Pasco and Jerrod Sessler of Prosser, along with Democrat Doug White of Yakima.
Most local candidates for the Legislature are running unopposed, but three candidates are in the running for the District 14 position held by Rep. Gina Mosbrucker. The Republican from Goldendale is up against Yakima business owner and attorney Liz Hallock, who stated no party preference, and Independent Chris Faison.
District 14 Rep. Chris Corry is the only other legislative incumbent with competition. The Republican from Yakima faces Laurene Contreras of Toppenish, who stated no party preference.
In District 13, Republican incumbents Sen. Judy Warnick of Moses Lake, Rep. Tom Dent of Moses Lake and Rep. Alex Ybarra of Quincy are running unopposed.
Nikki Torres, a Republican from Pasco, is the sole Senate candidate in District 15 after incumbent Sen. Jim Honeyford withdrew his filing in May, ending a brief bid for reelection. Honeyford has held the seat since 1999.
Republican Rep. Bruce Chandler of Granger faces no challengers for reelection to his District 15 seat, and Republican Bryan Sandlin of Zillah is the only candidate vying for the District 15 seat held by Rep. Jeremie Dufault of Selah. Dufault is not seeking reelection as new political maps put his residence in District 14.
All three Yakima County Commissioner seats are on the ballot in 2022 because of a voting rights lawsuit that reconfigured the districts and ended at-large elections.
In District 1, incumbent Commissioner Amanda McKinney, a Republican, is unopposed.
Her office is the only one up for a full four-year term in 2022. In Districts 2 and 3, candidates are running for a two-year term to get the offices back to a staggered election cycle.
Republican Kyle Curtis and Democrats Dulce Gutierrez and Tony Sandoval are seeking the District 2 seat held by Republican Commissioner Ron Anderson, who is not running for reelection.
Ross said this race is interesting because there is no voting history available for the new district that essentially covers the city of Yakima.
“This is all uncharted,” Ross said. “You don’t know turnout, (and you) don’t know how many people are voting which way in those new districts because we just don’t have any background.”
In District 3, Commissioner LaDon Linde, a Sunnyside Republican, faces one challenger, Steve Saunders, a Republican from Wapato.
All other county offices are up for election in 2022, and all partisan offices will appear on the primary ballot.
Ross, a Republican who is the sole candidate for Yakima County auditor, said the race for county clerk is one to watch.
Three current county employees are vying for the position, including Yakima County Clerk senior accountant Mischa Venables, Yakima County Clerk office specialist and in-court clerk Billie Maggard and Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney paralegal Debra Delatorre. All are Republicans.
The only other contested county race is that for coroner, where incumbent Jim Curtice faces deputy coroner Marshall Slight. Both are Republicans.
Republican Jacob Tate is the sole candidate for assessor, as incumbent Dave Cook is not running for reelection.
Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic, Sheriff Robert Udell and Treasurer Ilene Thomson, all Republicans and all unopposed, are running for reelection.
Yakima County voters will also have a say in statewide races for U.S. Senator and Secretary of State.
U.S. Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat, is running for reelection. She faces a wide field of candidates, including Democrats Mohammad Hassan Said, Pano Churchill, Sam Cusmir, Bryan Solstin and Ravin Pierre; Republicans John Guenther, Tiffany Smiley, Dave Saulibio, Bill Hirt and Leon Lawson; Independents Jon Butler, Thor Amundson, Charlie Jackson and Naz Paul; and candidates Henry Clay Dennison, Dan Phan Doan and Martin D. Hash.
Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, a Democrat, is up against Republican challengers Bog Hagglund, Tamborine Borrelli, Keith L. Wagoner and Mark Miloscia; Democratic challenger Marquez Tiggs; and nonpartisan or other challengers Kurtis Engle and Julie Anderson for his position as the state’s chief elections officer.
For each race in the primary, the top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the November general election.
Voters can visit voteWA.gov to see a personalized voter guide for the races appearing on their ballot.
While ballots will be available July 15, new voters in Yakima County will have until July 25 to register by mail or online. In-person voter registration is open until 8 p.m. Aug. 2 — the same time ballots are due in drop boxes or must be postmarked. Election results will be certified Aug. 16.
For more information about the election or to view a sample ballot, visit bit.ly/YHRelxn.
