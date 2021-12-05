Eighty years ago Tuesday, the war in the Pacific landed on America’s doorstep.
As news of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor reached the Yakima Valley, some residents went to recruiting stations to volunteer for the armed forces and others set out to protect their communities from a possible enemy attack.
But amid all the patriotic unity, there was an undercurrent of suspicion toward neighbors of Japanese descent — a fear that they might fall in with the Japanese as a so-called “fifth column” fighting within America’s borders.
Months before the attack, the United States had frozen Japanese assets in the United States and cut off sales of oil, iron and strategic supplies to Japan in response to the Japanese assault on China. It would push Japan to take on America in order to secure new resources in the Dutch East Indies and continue its expansion in the Pacific.
Negotiations between U.S. and Japanese diplomats in the United States were continuing as the Imperial Navy’s task force was silently moving toward the Pacific Fleet’s home port at Pearl Harbor. The attack’s architect, Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto, had planned for a stunning blow that would destroy American morale.
But Yamamoto, who studied English at Harvard and was the Japanese naval attaché in Washington, knew that the long-term chances for success were slim at best, given America’s wealth of resources.
“If we are ordered to do it, then I can guarantee to put up a tough fight for the first six months, but I have absolutely no confidence as to what would happen if (the war) went on for two or three years,” Yamamoto told the Japanese prime minister in 1940.
After the attack, in which Japanese planes sank six ships, including four battleships, destroyed 169 American planes and killed more than 2,400 service members and civilians, Yamamoto said Pearl Harbor had awakened “a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve.”
Among those killed at Pearl Harbor was Henry Carl Beerman of Tieton and Patrick L. Chess from Yakima. Beerman was aboard the USS Arizona when a bomb ignited the ship’s magazines, killing him and 1,176 of his shipmates. Beerman’s remains are among those entombed in the wrecked hull, his name etched on the memorial that sits astride it.
Chess was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma when it capsized after being hit by nine torpedoes. He was among the 429 sailors and Marines killed, and his remains were identified last year through DNA testing.
Washington state’s involvement preceded the attack by several hours, when a Navy radio station on Bainbridge Island intercepted a message to the Japanese embassy directing diplomats to break off negotiations with the United States. The Japanese ambassador was supposed to deliver the message shortly before the attack, but a delay in decoding it led to him presenting it to the U.S. secretary of state after the raid.
When word reached Yakima of the attack, five men immediately enlisted in the Army, while three signed up for the Navy and one for the Marines. The next day, it was announced that the recruiting stations would remain open 24 hours a day, with 915 men enlisting by June.
Yakima’s Civil Defense Council met that night, moving to set up an air raid watch service and appoint wardens. City businesses the next day began preparing to black out their windows at a moment’s notice, while bomb shelters were set up at Marquette High School and the A.E. Larson Building.
Amateur radio operators and Boy Scouts were enlisted to provide communications, while volunteers stood watch at water pumping stations, bridges, canals and other potential targets for saboteurs.
The Yakima Sunday Herald, one of the predecessors to the Yakima Herald-Republic, ran an extra edition that day announcing the attack.
The city also put out calls for people to volunteer as nurses, firefighters and reserve police officers.
The Herald editorialized after America declared war on Dec. 8 that the country’s strength was in how its people can come together in a time of crisis and work for the common good.
“Differences of opinion will be forgotten as Americans all, realize that their institutions and their way of life have been placed in jeopardy, will rally to defend their homeland and preserve their blessings of freedom and liberty,” the editorial said. “This is a lesson that totalitarian nations cannot master.”
Japanese community
But it didn’t take long for people to also target the Valley’s Japanese community with anger over the attack, as well as questioning where their loyalties lay in the coming conflict.
Toppenish Mayor E.L. Bennett ordered a list made of every person of Japanese descent living within 10 miles of the city. American-born Japanese who renounced the attack volunteered to help compile the list, according to news reports.
“We are acting before it is too late,” Bennett said. “We are not only listing the names of Japanese nationals and American-born Japanese, but are demanding they supply all information about themselves and their families. This includes their affiliations with any and all organizations, and their business and social activities.”
Toppenish police stepped up patrols around warehouses and other key sites in the city, as well as looked out for anyone taking vigilante action against Japanese or Japanese Americans.
News reports said the Japanese section of Wapato was dark, except for one restaurant and a church.
A businessman had donated teddy bears to The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy drive, but the stuffed animals were not distributed until the “Made in Japan” labels were removed. Mayor E.B. Riley, defending the action, said “no enemy symbol will mar the gifts to Yakima’s underprivileged youth.”
Japanese Americans in the Valley asserted their loyalty to the United States and condemned the attack.
“I can assure you that our American-born people are in full accord with the American way, and none is interested in going back to Japan or in providing any aid to that nation,” Harry Matsuo, president of the Japanese American Citizens League, told the Yakima Daily Republic. “We were born here and have never known any other way of life.”
The Republic also pointed out that 12 Valley residents of Japanese descent were serving in the military at the time of the attack.
The Yakima Ministerial Association issued a resolution urging people not to target their neighbors of Japanese descent.
“We Americans must be careful that in our defense of democracy and freedom abroad we do not betray it at home by acts of racial prejudice or violence against Japanese residents of the Yakima Valley.”
The anti-Japanese sentiment culminated in January 1942 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, removing people of Japanese descent to concentration camps, including the Heart Mountain Relocation Center near Cody, Wyo., where Yakima Valley’s Japanese residents were imprisoned.
It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include historylink.org, findagrave.com, the U.S. National Parks Service, the Naval History and Heritage Command, the National Archives, “Yakima: A Centennial Reflection” by George M. Martin, Paul Schafer and William E. Scofield, and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
