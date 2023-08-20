Editor's note: This story was first published May 15, 2017.
ZILLAH, Wash. -- The old gas station that houses Zillah’s visitor center appears to be one of those whimsical roadside attractions popular in the early days of automobiles.
The station resembles a teapot: Short, stout, handle, spout.
Sorry about that earworm.
But the Teapot Dome gas station, a landmark for Yakima Valley motorists for most of the 20th century, was actually inspired by a presidential scandal.
President Warren G. Harding had transferred control of three oil reserve fields from the U.S. Navy to the U.S. Department of Interior in 1921. The reserves were intended to serve as an emergency fuel supply for the Navy, which had recently switched from coal to oil to fire ships’ boilers.
One of the reserves was at Teapot Dome, Wyo., named for a rock formation in the area.
Interior Secretary Albert Fall, who persuaded Harding to put the oil fields under his control, then leased the reserves to the Pan-American Petroleum and Mammoth Oil companies.
In April 1922, word got out that the fields had been leased, and a subsequent investigation found that Fall had received $400,000 — roughly $7.2 million when adjusted for inflation — from oil executives to tap into the fields. Fall became the first cabinet official to be convicted of corruption.
Harding died before the investigations got into full swing, which some historians say spared him from possible impeachment.
(In 2015, the government sold the drilling rights to the Teapot Dome field to a private company — this time legally.)
Near Zillah, Jack Ainsworth decided to capitalize on the scandal by building a kettle-shaped gas station he dubbed “Teapot Dome” in 1922. It was originally located on State Route 410 between Zillah and Granger.
What isn’t known was Ainsworth’s opinion on the scandal, and whether he thought it was an outrage or a tempest in a teapot.
“It is one thing we have not been able to find out from talking to people who were there at the time,” said Ardele Steele, Zillah’s planning and community development director.
Ainsworth sold the gas station in 1928, but the name and its architecture became a landmark, eventually landing on the National Historic Register in 1985.
When the nearby section of Interstate 82 was constructed in 1978, the gas station was moved to the Yakima Valley Highway west of Zillah. Five days before it was to be moved, the teapot was hit by a car, requiring the handmade structure to be reconstructed.
It continued to operate there until 2006, when rising fuel prices convinced the owners it was time to close it.
City officials bought the property for $125,000, and in 2012 moved the teapot it to its current location, 117 First Ave., restoring it and adding a few flourishes, such as replicas of period gas pumps and a neon “Gas” sign. It now serves as a visitor center where people can get information on local tourist attractions.
• It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at 509-577-7748 or dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/donaldwmeyers.
This story has been updated since its original publication to include the current status of the Teapot Dome oil field, as well as adjusting the amount of money paid in the bribery scandal for inflation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.