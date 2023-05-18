Editor's note: This history column was first published in 2019.
Even people who were not here at the time know that Yakima was hit fairly hard with ash when Mount St. Helens blew in May 1980.
But a logical question some newcomers may ask, especially after seeing photos from the time when the city looked more like a moonscape than “The Palm Springs of Washington,” is what happened to all that ash.
The short answer is, a lot of it is still here. In fact, some was unearthed as work began on the aquatic center at Chesterley Park.
The eruption of Mount St. Helens was one of the defining moments in Washington state history. Locals remember where they were when they heard the mountain blew, whether they were here or, in the case of members of Toppenish High School’s marching band, on their way to Canada.
When Mount St. Helens erupted, it not only devastated large swaths of forest, turned Spirit Lake into a toxic soup and killed 57 people, it also disgorged about 540 million tons of ash — tiny particles of rock, volcanic glass and minerals — into the atmosphere.
The ash, carried north and east by the winds, fell as far as 300 miles from the mountain.
In Yakima, the afternoon of May 18, 1980, turned to midnight as the ash clouds obscured the sun and blanketed the city and surrounding area with an inch of the abrasive material. It’s estimated that a total of 600,000 tons — enough to fill 31,189 dump trucks — had to be dealt with by city officials.
The initial response was to drop speed limits within the city to 15 mph, as cars would kick up the ash and obscure vision. One side effect was the crime rate dropped noticeably, police said at the time.
It was more than the city’s three street sweepers could handle, so heavy equipment was shipped in from Portland and Seattle by train to clean up the ash.
Much of the ash went to what is now Chesterley Park, out by North 40th Avenue, where it was piled up, with soccer fields eventually built over the entombed ash.
Another dumping place was the infield of the one-mile track at the Central Washington Fair Park.
One local cannery asked for a load of ash, which it canned and sold as souvenirs of the eruption.
Another group of entrepreneurs brought their own trucks to haul ash back east to sell to people wanting a piece of history.
Other dump sites for the ash included the area by the landfill in Terrace Heights and the land north of the Terrace Heights subdivision.
Some people worked the ash into their gardens, hoping the material would give their vegetables and flowers a boost.
The ash reappeared in 2018 on a small scale. During the groundbreaking ceremony for the aquatic center, the 13 children invited to “turn the soil” dug up volcanic ash, with little gray clouds coming up as they worked their shovels.
