The foundations of the Yakima Valley’s agricultural industry go back to the last ice age.
While volcanic activity along the Cascade range enriched the soil, a series of floods coming from Montana contributed to the silty soil that has been conducive to many of the Valley’s crops. It also helped the region become a serious wine producer.
The physical evidence of these massive ice age floods is still visible, although many people hardly notice as they pass by.
About 20,000 years ago, Glacial Lake Missoula covered western Montana. The lake — more like a sea — formed when part of the Cordilleran Ice Sheet blocked the Clark Fork River in Idaho, causing the water to back up.
This lake covered 3,000 square miles up to 2,000 feet deep. And it was all held back by a wall of ice.
There are a couple of theories as to how the ice dam failed. One is that as the water level rose behind it, the dam started floating, allowing water to escape underneath it. The other says that the pressure against the dam forced water through cracks in the ice, causing the dam to collapse.
At that point, a wall of water tore through the opening, carrying debris and soil with it as it went. This wall of water gouged the landscape as it tore through at 80 mph. Palouse Canyon, near Palouse Falls, was one of those channels the water carved, as was Grand Coulee and the channeled scablands of Eastern Washington.
But this irresistible force would hit an immovable object at Wallula Gap on the Columbia River. Stephen Reidel, an adjunct geology professor at Washington State University’s Tri-Cities campus, compares it to a drain in a bathtub, slowing the flow of this massive wall of water to a relative trickle.
As a result, the water backed up, creating Lake Lewis, which covered an area from Walla Walla to Ephrata. The water got as far as Yakima and Naches, rising to about 1,200 feet above sea level.
It took about a week for the lake to form, Reidel said, and it then took a week for it to drain through the gap into the Columbia, where the water would eventually make its way to the Pacific, but not after forming other temporary lakes and altering the landscape along the way.
As it sat in Lake Lewis, the silt the water picked up in its cross-country dash would settle out, sometimes even leaving fossils behind.
This process would be repeated multiple times in a 2,500-year period, as the ice dam would again create Lake Missoula and burst.
It’s believed that the final run was 13,000 years ago.
Those silty deposits became known as the Touchet Formation, and in time would become fertile farmland, especially when combined with volcanic ash from Mount St. Helens and other volcanoes along the Cascade Ridge.
Walter Clore, the WSU horticulturist and father of Washington’s wine industry, would advise farmers to start their grape vineyards on the Touchet Formation left by the Missoula floods, as it was the best soil for the grapes, Reidel said.
Today, many vineyards are on either the original deposits, or where the wind carried the soil into loesses on Horse Heaven Hills and Rattlesnake Mountain. Terrace Heights is also a place where that sediment came to rest, Reidel said.
The most visible sign of Lake Lewis in the Yakima Valley is along Interstate 82 in Zillah, where cliffsides show the multiple layers of sediment that were laid down each time the lake refilled. If you look closely in some spots, you can see a fine white line of volcanic ash, which gave geologists a clue as to when the floods occurred.