The Yakima Training Center’s original mission was to train American artillerists for combat in World War II, where they would face German and Japanese forces.
But for nearly 30 years, the center, a satellite installation of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, has been a place where American and Japanese troops have trained side-by-side, giving the Japanese a training opportunity not available in their own country as well as helping American military units better coordinate with their allies from across the Pacific.
This annual training, now known as “Operation Rising Thunder,” has only been interrupted once — in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 80 years ago, just before the attack on Pearl Harbor catapulted the United States into World War II, the federal government leased 160,000 acres of land from local owners to set up a training range for anti-aircraft gun crews.
After the war, the military kept the base, then known as the Yakima Firing Center, open and expanded it several times to where it is now half the size of Rhode Island, providing a variety of training in both urban areas and open terrain with everything from small arms to rocket-propelled artillery, tanks to helicopter gunships.
In September 1994, the center played host to 180 members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force for live-fire training, using anti-tank missiles and Cobra attack helicopters during a weeklong session. The troops were part of a detachment that was assigned to the defense of the Kyushu-Okinawa region of Japan.
Under Japan’s post-World War II constitution, the county was required to renounce war and dismantle its armed forces. But after the Korean War, Japan created a military force whose sole mission would be defending the country. In addition to the Ground Self Defense Force, there are also naval and air self-defense units.
Since then, Japan’s forces have served non-combat missions in Mozambique, Cambodia, Zaire, Israel, East Timor and Iraq, either as part of United Nations peacekeeping missions or assisting U.S. forces shortly after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein’s regime.
The 1994 visit was not the first time the Japanese had trained in the United States, having trained on Hawk and Patriot missiles in Texas. But it was the first time a combined arms unit was sent to America for live-fire training with their weapons.
The first trip to the Yakima Training Center got off to a slightly rough start, when it took more than six hours — longer than planned — to unload the unit’s helicopters from a cargo ship and fly them to JBLM, their first stop on the way to the training center. Among the delays were waiting for the tide to come in to make offloading the Apaches easier, and then dock workers stopping work to take their coffee and lunch breaks, much to the chagrin of both American and Japanese officers.
“Soldiers are used to getting the work done first and taking a break later,” one American officer said.
But the Japanese said going to the training center allowed them to train under more realistic conditions than they could back home.
“In Japan, the training areas are very narrow and there are many restrictions,” Maj. Gen. Minoru Senda said in a 1994 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic. The training center "has a large-scale training area where we can train units using weapons in maximum efficiencies.”
The visits continued and, in 1998, it became “Operation Rising Thunder,” a joint training exercise between the JGSDF and U.S. Army units. Along with giving Japanese troops weapons practice that was not possible at home, the operation also helps American and Japanese troops learn to work together on the battlefield.
At the start of this year’s session, U.S. Army Col. Leo Wyszynski and JGSDF Col. Koichi Koba both said the training takes on greater importance as tensions rise in the Pacific.
“I think it is important to conduct training with the U.S. Army and the Ground Self-Defense Force for the stability and safety of the Asian-Pacific region,” said Col. Koichi Koba, 32nd Regiment commander, speaking through an interpreter.
Koba urged his troops to learn from the Americans, who had more combat experience.
The training sessions also give Japanese troops a chance to experience American culture, and they were regular participants in the annual Selah Base Race, a 5k run from the training center into Selah.
It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
