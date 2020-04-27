A staple of Yakima County school lunches for more than a half century has been the cheese zombie.
Usually served with a side of tomato soup or sauce, the pizza-like bread with cheese baked in it was for some the highlight of their school lunch experience. And for those who have not outgrown it, Shorty’s Sweets, Treats ‘N Cakes in Yakima sells cheese zombies on Mondays.
But where did this cardiologist’s nightmare come from?
In a 2005 Yakima Herald-Republic story, a baker at Garfield Elementary School claimed his mother, M.J. Sabinish, invented it while working as a cook in the former Broadway-Stanton School District.
However, it seems the cheese zombie was created by lunchroom workers at the Grandview School District in the early 1960s under the direction of Dorothy L. Finch, the lunch program supervisor for the district.
And it was to address a problem the district was facing: How do you get rid of a pile of Velveeta cheese?
“One of the things they had in excess in those days was commodities, and cheese was a commodity,” recalled Roger Finch, Dorothy Finch’s son. “They had a large pile of Velveeta, and you can only have macaroni and cheese so many times.”
Finch and her staff of cooks discussed the matter and came up with the idea of making bread dough, inserting the cheese in it and baking it.
When the first batch came out of the oven, one of the cooks said it looked like a zombie, Roger Finch said, and the name stuck. The batch was cut into 6-inch squares and given out with lunch, quickly becoming a hit with kids.
Roger Finch, who was out of school by then, said his mother would bring the leftovers home, and said they were quite good.
Finch would meet with Edna Green, her counterpart at the Selah School District, and they would share recipes. In time, the cheese zombie started spreading through schools and quickly became a staple for youth, as well as a way for other school districts to do something about the cheese piling up in their storerooms.
But that was not the only contribution Finch made to student meals.
Finch was a member of the American School Food Service Organization and served on a legislative committee that pushed for a national school breakfast program. Finch went to Washington, D.C., to testify before the U.S. Senate on behalf of the bill.
She argued that providing children with breakfast at school would improve education, as children would not be starting the school day hungry.
“You don’t have to be rich or poor to be hungry,” Roger Finch recalled her saying. “Skipping breakfast makes a difference in school.”
While lobbying, Finch made a couple of powerful friends, Sen. George McGovern and Rep. Carl Perkins, Roger Finch said. The bill passed, and breakfast is now a part of the school food program.
Finch died in May 2012 at the age of 92 and is buried in Sunnyside. In her obituary, it states that she was particularly proud of her work on the school lunch program and the cheese zombie. • It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakima herald.com. Sources for this column include an interview with Roger Finch, FindaGrave.com and the Yakima Herald-Republic archives.