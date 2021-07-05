Fourth of July festivities at Yakima’s State Fair Park on Sunday were a welcome return to tradition for some who missed the celebrations during last year’s closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — and the launch of new tradition for others.
The fairgrounds were emptier than usual early in the afternoon, with kids in line for carnival rides barely having to wait and plenty of space on the shaded lawn even into the early evening hours.
In the heat of the day it was a blessing, said 32-year-old Mary Blue of Yakima. She was there with her two sons, Malachi, 10, and Quincy, 6 — the two dressed in matching tie-dyed red, white and blue shirts. Blue said each year her family celebrates the Fourth of July either at State Fair Park or in Selah. But this was the first year her sons had gone on the carnival rides.
“I didn’t tell them we were coming here, so my youngest thinks he discovered it,” she said. They had been able to quickly hop from one ride to the next, she said, with short wait times.
Aside from carnival rides, her family was excited to try food like elephant ears and hang around for the evening fireworks, she said.
“It feels good — relaxed,” she said of participating in Fourth of July activities after a year without them. “It’s not tense anymore — not tense if you’re vaccinated.”
Mary Lopez, 41, was happy to be back at the fairgrounds watching the youngest members of her family enjoy carnival rides, too. It’s a family tradition, she said. But last year they stayed home and had a small family barbecue since the Fourth festivities were called off.
“It’s good to be back here,” she said.
Crystal Lane echoed Lopez.
“We kind of missed it last year,” she said as her family sat beneath a tree not far from the stage where evening performances would take place. Last year, her family stayed home. This year, family members from far and wide joined her on the lawn, including a relative from Montana, Ron Hacheney.
“It’s a nice place,” he said.
Across the lawn was 70-year-old Gilbert Escobar and his wife, Dina, who have been married for 49 years. For about 40 of those, they have returned to Yakima’s State Fair Park each Independence Day to gather with family — and for Gilbert to pull out an oversized chess board, over which he would challenge community members to matches. They often have dozens of family members across generations join them. So it was an odd year last year to stay home, he said.
Gilbert was glad to be back this year. But things weren’t totally back to normal at their picnic table. He wasn’t participating in chess games with those outside the family in light of the ongoing pandemic.
“I hate it, but we’ve got to be careful,” he said. Still, he said, he was ready to have fun — safely.
While many families gathered at the fairgrounds were reuniting with relatives and resuming a tradition, others were starting something new.
Sierra and Dallas Goodpaster had never been to the annual celebration before this year. When Sierra’s mom told her there were rides for young kids, they made the short drive from Ellensburg with their 2-year-old daughter Ellie.
“This is her first time riding rides,” she said. “She really likes it. It’s been so much fun.”
She said her mom had told them about the carnival but wasn’t able to join them this year. Still, it’s sure to be a tradition.
“Next year for sure,” she said.
As the evening set in, larger numbers gathered throughout the fairgrounds. Some members of the audience danced as the traditional AppleJam Battle of the Bands began. Kids took crayons and markers to community coloring pages on the back end of the lawn. Others fought a breeze to play badminton.
Lines formed to purchase curly fries, elephant ears, pizza slices, burritos and horchata. Groups gathered over conversations and beverages in the beer garden. Carnival rides spun.
“It’s just nice to be out. Just to see people,” said Karen Quill of Wapato, who waited as her daughter and four grandkids had their faces painted. “We’re enjoying it, just excited to see people outside of our four walls.
“But I don’t miss the lines,” she said, pointing to the smaller crowd compared to past years.
While it may have been a smaller gathering than usual, it was a vibrant Fourth once again — even before the fireworks.