Community members with Christian backgrounds who attended Sunday night’s Ramadan event quickly realized something about the Muslims’ month of fasting: It sounds familiar.
The common beliefs and practices of Islam, Christianity and other religions were emphasized as representatives from the Islamic Center of Yakima, the Yakima Association of Faith Communities and others spoke before a shared meal was enjoyed after sunset.
“We have different religions, different beliefs, different colored skin … but we may find we have more in common,” said Tariq Khan, who served as master of ceremonies.
The community dinner, held in the banquet room of the Washington Event Center in Yakima, attracted more than 125 participants of all ages and backgrounds.
When the sun set at 7:51 p.m., about two dozen Muslim men gathered in the back corner of the room, took their shoes off and faced Mecca as they stood, bowed and lay prostrate in prayer. A group of women did the same in a separate area of the room.
Ahmed Nahas, president of the Islamic Center of Yakima, said the sunset prayer, Maghrib, is one of five daily prayers Muslims are required to say.
When the prayer was completed, the men and women joined others to dine on a variety of ethnic foods laid out in a long buffet line, many of them homemade and brought to share by Islamic Center families. Each table in banquet room also had a plate of dates, a traditional food for breaking the fast of Ramadan.
Fasting and helping others
The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan begins and end with the crescent moon’s appearance, which in 2023 is the evening of March 22 through the evening of Thursday, April 20.
Fasting takes place from sunrise to sunset, with a pre-dawn meal (suhoor) and a post-sunset meal (iftar) eaten during Ramadan, explained Maham Khan, a sophomore at West Valley High School.
“During our fast, we not only refrain ourselves from food and drink, but also from committing any sins,” Khan said.
She pointed out that fasting is not just an act of self-sacrifice, but also an opportunity to identify with and help those who are hungry in Yakima, the United States and around the world.
“When we feel those pangs of hunger … we know exactly when our next meal is. Whatever we want, it’s only a kitchen or grocery store away,” Khan said. “Then we think of human beings who feel these same pangs of hunger, 10 times worse even, and how they may not even get two meals a day.
“People who may be homeless and without basic necessities for life, like food and shelter. Things that we all take for granted far too quickly and easily,” she added.
Nahas, during his opening remarks, also stressed the importance of reflection and assisting others who are in need, a practice referred to as zakat by Muslims.
“We cannot be compassionate, moral beings without kindness toward our neighbor,” Nahas said. “As we enjoy our meal tonight, let us not forget those who are less fortunate than us.”
Interfaith connections
The Rev. David Hacker, president of the Yakima Association of Faith Communities, attended Sunday’s fast-breaking meal and noted how religious observances of Ramadan, Passover and Easter all occur at roughly the same time.
Hacker said aspects of Ramadan such as fasting, works of charity, almsgiving and self-reflection are all part of the Christian tradition as well, particularly during Lent, the six weeks before Easter Sunday.
Other speakers mentioned the importance and optimism provided by a community meal shared among Yakima Valley people of different faiths and backgrounds.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said when he began his job in 2019, he not only tried to walk every street in Yakima, but also went to a different church in the city each weekend.
Murray said understanding and respecting the different traditions and cultures of a city like Yakima is an important aspect of the community’s safety and prosperity.
“All of you who have faith and believe are so important to (community safety),” he said.
Salam Awad, a college professor and outreach chair of the Islamic Center of Yakima's executive committee, noted in the event’s concluding remarks how important it is to build community, especially after the isolation of the COVID pandemic years.
“There has been increased violence, increased polarization … but there are small, significant events that can bring us together, such as what’s happening tonight in a community such as Yakima, Washington,” Awad said. “Think how important these small events can be – they can change our world.”
