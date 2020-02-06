Proponents of a switch to a strong mayor government for Yakima said they are considering their next move, which could involve starting the initiative process or waiting two years for a new council.
Yakima has a council-manager form of government, in which a city manager oversees the city’s daily affairs. A shift to a strong mayor form of government would replace the city manager with a mayor elected in a citywide election who would then oversee the city’s day-to-day operations.
Yakima Valley Business Times Publisher Bruce Smith, former Yakima County Commissioner Mike Leita and former Mayor Dave Edler sought the change last fall.
The three said an elected mayor would be accountable to all voters and that voters have the right to decide for themselves whether they want to change their government form. Opponents said any citywide election would dilute the Latino vote and so violate the Voting Rights Act.
The Yakima City Council nixed adding the strong mayor proposal to the November ballot through referendum with a 4-3 vote Tuesday.
The ongoing debate has complicated the council’s process of hiring a permanent city manager.
Councilwomen Soneya Lund and Eliana Macias said they hoped the strong mayor discussions would end with the council’s vote Tuesday. Councilman Brad Hill said he believed proponents had no interest in pursuing the initiative process, which is the other way the measure could get on the November ballot.
But is the strong mayor conversation really dead? Or will it continue to be what Macias called a “zombie coming out of the grave?”
City Attorney Jeff Cutter said individual council members could revive the strong mayor discussion at any point, regardless of the council’s Tuesday vote.
Proponents said Wednesday they still have options and reasons to proceed.
“If this measure got on the ballot it would, in my opinion, pass,” Smith said. “That’s why they’re fighting so hard to kill it. And that’s unfortunate.”
Is strong mayor dead?
Without a council referendum, the only way for the strong mayor issue to hit the November ballot would be for proponents to collect at least 2,300 signatures prior to an August deadline set by the Yakima County Elections Division.
Smith said during public comment Tuesday that he had been part of the only initiative in Yakima in the past 20 years — a 2013 measure that asked for a supermajority vote to increase taxes.
Smith said the team had to hire out-of-town professional signature gatherers, give them a place to live for a few weeks, and have someone supervise and validate signatures daily.
“Back then it was incredibly difficult and expensive,” he said. “Today, I’m not even sure we could get it done. It’s too much work for too little reward.”
Smith offered additional context for that comment, quoted in Wednesday’s Herald-Republic.
“I was explaining the mindset of the paid signature gatherers we had contacted, not my personal opinion of a strong mayor initiative,” he said.
Smith said a professional signature gatherer told him the only chance proponents would have for a successful initiative would be to pay a lot of money and go to voters in conjunction with a statewide measure. Even then, Smith said there would be no guarantees.
“I hope all of you understand that this is not a have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too situation,” he said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “You can’t vote against this proposal tonight and expect someone else to do the hard work and get it on the ballot.”
Smith said Wednesday that proponents do not yet know what they plan to do, given the council’s Tuesday vote.
“We are going to take a break for a week or so before deciding,” he said. “There is a very real possibility we simply could not get professional signature gatherers for this project. It may be too small a job for them.”
Smith said professional signature gatherers typically get $1 to $4 for each verified signature. But proponents heard the strong mayor signature drive could cost $10 per name and would only be done with a statewide initiative that could appeal to local conservatives, such as gun or tax issues.
Smith said another option would be to wait.
“We could wait two years and elect new council members,” Smith added. “It is obviously part of our consideration.”
Referendum nixed
While Tuesday’s vote killed the strong mayor issue, Cutter said that individual council members could still ask to revisit conversation anyway.
He answered a question from Councilwoman Holly Cousens, asking if a council member could bring forward the motion again, by saying, “You can overrule any rule you make whenever you get the votes to do it.”
Macias moved for staff to draft a resolution saying the only way the council would reopen discussions would be if the issue came to the council through a voter initiative.
“We are tired of seeing this zombie come out of the grave,” Macias said.
Lund agreed, saying she did not want to continue to discuss the strong mayor proposal when the city had other pressing issues to address, including gangs and homelessness.
But Macias’ motion failed on a 4-3 vote, with Funk, Lund and Macias voting in favor.
Council members who voted against it said the resolution was unnecessary.
City manager search
The strong mayor issue has complicated the search for a permanent city manager, as voter approval of the proposal would mean the newly recruited candidate would be out of a job should an elected mayor take over.
Mayor Patricia Byers said plans to find a new city manager are still “murky” despite council action Tuesday, given that proponents can still introduce the topic to voters through the initiative process. The uncertainty was one factor that she cited when explaining why she voted in favor of pitching the proposal to voters.
“We as a council are looking at the situation with the city manager, and it’s kind of murky right now,” she said. “One of the things I have thought about is it would be much more clear at this point for the council to put this on the ballot, because then we would have a time picture of what we’re doing.”
Alex Meyerhoff has served as the city’s interim manager since November. His temporary contract ends in May. The council briefly discussed extending Meyerhoff’s contract until August, when they would know whether proponents would bring forth a strong mayor initiative.
If an initiative puts the measure on the November general election ballot, the council would then need to use voter response to determine whether to extend Meyerhoff’s interim contract again, consider him for a permanent position, move forward with a permanent city manager search through some other means, or prepare to switch to an elected mayor as early as 2021.