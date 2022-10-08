The city will shut off Yakima's irrigation system on Friday, Oct. 14, marking the end of the season.
The irrigation division provides water to about 11,000 customers from spring to fall, according to a news release from the city.
Other irrigation systems in the area will also be shutting down over the next few weeks
Irrigation supervisor Rich Sanislo said it’s a good idea for people to begin preparing for the shutdown now.
“If they need to do some final watering, they should get that done this weekend,” he said in the release. “People should also go through the process of winterizing their own irrigation systems after the water stops flowing" on Oct. 14.
The city’s irrigation system consists of 66 smaller systems that were consolidated almost 20 years ago into a single utility, the release said.
