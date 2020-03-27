The city of Yakima's irrigation system will begin delivering water April 1.
All city irrigation systems should be fully operational by April 7, according to a news release. The few other irrigation systems that operate independently from the city system also will be gearing up during April and should be fully operational by the beginning of May.
“It’s a good idea for people to spend some time now preparing for the start of the irrigation season,” city Irrigation Supervisor Rich Sanislo said in a statement. “If they need to make repairs to the pipes that are on their property, now is the right time to do that."
Customers should also make sure that all of their faucets are turned off before the water starts flowing on April 1 to avoid unnecessary flooding.
The irrigation season in Yakima typically runs from early April to mid-October each year.
Visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/services/water-irrigation/ for more information. For billing questions about city drinking water and irrigation services, call 509-575-6080. If you have other irrigation and water questions, call 509-575-6154.