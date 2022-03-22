The city of Yakima’s irrigation system will start delivering water April 1 and all city irrigation systems should be fully operational by April 7, according to a news release from the city.
Irrigation systems that operate independently from the city system will also start up in April and should be fully operational by the beginning of May, the release said.
“It’s a good idea for people to spend some time now preparing for the start of the irrigation season,” irrigation supervisor Rich Sanislo said in the release. “If they need to make repairs to the pipes that are on their property, now is the right time to do that.”
Sanislo said customers should also check that spigots are off before April 1 to prevent flooding when the systems are turned on.
The irrigation season in Yakima typically runs from early April to mid-October. The city’s system provides water to about 11,000 customers, according to the release.
People can visit www.yakimawa.gov/services/water-irrigation for more information. For billing questions, call 509-575-6080. Other water and irrigation inquiries can be directed to 509-575-6154.
