Watering the lawn at Randall Park in Yakima will pause for at least the next week due to irrigation pump and motor issues.
“We appreciate the public’s patience as we pull and rebuild both the pump and motor,” Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said in a news release Thursday.
“Unfortunately, since we can’t water the grass at Randall Park it will likely turn brown due to our summer weather," he said.
Randall Park covers more than 40 acres and is south of Nob Hill Boulevard between 44th and 48th avenues.
Visit https://yakimaparks.com/ or call 509-575-6020 for more information about City of Yakima Parks and Recreation facilities and programs.