Yakima County unidentified remains

The website of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, commonly known as NamUs, has three cases of unidentified remains in Yakima County. Those with any information about these cases may call the Yakima County Coroner's Office at 509-574-1610, the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 509-574-2500. Callers may also provide information anonymously by calling Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can be submitted online at bit.ly/YHR-crimestoppers.

The FBI has jurisdiction to investigate all serious crimes involving Native Americans on tribal lands. Call the FBI at 509-453-4859 (Yakima), 206-622-0460 (main office in Seattle) or submit tips online at bit.ly/YHR-fbitips.

• Parker Doe — Feb. 16, 1988

The skeletal remains of an unidentified woman, believed to be Native or Latina and in her late 20s or early 30s, were found Feb. 16, 1988, near Parker Dam in the Lower Yakima Valley. The woman had long black hair approximately 12 inches long. She was found wearing bowling shoes, lavender pants and a shirt with lavender tones and a Spanish label. No cause of death has ever been determined, but the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office considers it a homicide. Investigators exhumed Doe from her unmarked grave at West Hills Memorial Park on Oct. 14, 2021 to extract her DNA, and her remains were transported to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Seattle.

• Downtown Doe — July 25, 1977

The body of a young woman was found in an abandoned van in downtown Yakima on July 25, 1977. She had been hit on the head three times with a heavy object, stabbed, strangled, sexually mutilated and left face-down on her hands and knees in the back of the van parked at 309 S. Front St. Authorities estimated she was between 18 and 28 years old and thought her nude body had been there about three weeks. She had brown hair and brown eyes, was an estimated 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed approximately 140 pounds and had a professionally done tattoo of a small five-point star high on her inside right thigh.

• Recently added case (added on July 22) — Dec. 9, 2008

The cranium of a female was found in remote area of Yakima County on Dec. 9, 2008. The FBI announced in May 2009 that human remains were found in late 2008 in a remote part of the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Reservation. In early May 2009, the agency was awaiting mitochondrial DNA test results on the remains. But the FBI lab determined there was insufficient evidence at that time to identify them.