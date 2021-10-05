Detectives are investigating after a hiker discovered human remains Friday in the Stampede Pass area, about 2 miles south of Keechelus Lake, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said.
Due to the length of time the remains have been outside and the state of decomposition, the body was not immediately identifiable, a news release said.
Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. The Kittitas County Coroner's Office has released the body to the King County Medical Examiner's Office for a forensic autopsy, scheduled this week.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.