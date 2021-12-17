The Selah Police Department investigation into the deaths of three people from possible carbon monoxide poisoning is ongoing, Selah police Chief Dan Christman said Friday.
Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said that the cause and manner of death may not be confirmed for weeks, as the coroner’s office awaits lab test results.
Selah police were called to a home on the 600 block of Speyers Road Thursday afternoon, Christman said Thursday. Three people — a man, a woman, and teenager — were pronounced dead at the scene. Another teenage girl was taken to a local hospital where she was expected to recover.
Richard Gottschalk, who identified himself online as the father of the adult male victim, set up a GoFundMe campaign Friday.
As of Friday afternoon, the coroner’s office has not released the names of the victims.
Christman said previously the man was found in a car that police believe had been running in an attached garage while the others were in the house. Police are seeking to determine whether it was accidental.
