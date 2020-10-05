Conditions at Virginia Mason Memorial have improved in at least one part of the hospital since two nurses filed a complaint with the state Department of Health in early August.
The complaint alleged understaffing in the hospital’s critical care unit and a lack of adequate personal protective equipment provided to employees. The complaint also alleged that hospital staff failed to inform employees about known exposures to COVID-positive patients, and the hospital transferred patients who had not been tested for COVID-19 onto floors where no additional precautions had been taken.
Sylvia Keller, a member of the executive board for the nurses union SEIU Health care 1199NW, said this week that she and another nurse listed on the complaint filed it on behalf of several nurses who voiced concerns to them.
As a union delegate, Keller said she had a responsibility to take their concerns to the state department.
“We had some documented instances that had occurred that we needed looked into,” Keller said. “As union delegates, we did what was asked of us by the other nurses.”
Keller, who works in the operating room, said conditions have improved in her area, particularly related to adequate provision of personal protective equipment.
“We have had a change in management, and I have seen huge improvements,” she said. “Our leadership is working hard to keep people safe.”
As for whether there have been improvements in other areas, Keller said, “I think we need to allow the Department of Health to do their investigation.”
Keller said she was contacted by an investigator this month about the complaint. She added, “There are nurses that will be interviewed who will be able to speak to their situations.”
The state Department of Health and Virginia Mason Memorial hospital previously declined to comment on the complaint because it is under investigation.
Keller applauded the nurses for speaking up about issues that could possibly impact patient safety.
“If there is a patient safety issue, then as nurses we need to address that. We need to advocate for our patients,” she said.
SEIU Health care 1199NW has been engaged in negotiations with Virginia Mason Memorial for safer working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.