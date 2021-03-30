Union Gap police are continuing their investigation into a Sunday house fire that killed at least two people.
Police Chief Greg Cobb said investigators were still at the house in the 2200 block of South Fifth Avenue on Tuesday. He said there was no word Tuesday afternoon if any additional bodies were found in the burned building.
“We don’t think anybody is outstanding at this point,” Cobb said. He said investigators were running down a report that one of three people not accounted for was seen somewhere else.
The Yakima County Coroner’s Office is still working to identify the two bodies found in the house, Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said Tuesday. He said an autopsy was performed, but the results are not being released due to the ongoing investigation.
Fire crews were called around 2:50 a.m. for a fire at a two-story home. The homeowner and several other people were able to escape the building, which was deemed a total loss, according to Union Gap police.
Two bodies were found in the house Monday, and authorities were attempting to account for three other people who were there.
The fire is considered suspicious, police said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.