More than 70 miles of Interstate 90 is closed because of multiple crashes and spinouts caused by drivers fighting slick roads and snow flurries, the state Department of Transportation said.
The highway is closed in both directions from near North Bend to just outside Ellensburg while workers try and get the road clear, according to the department. So far there's no estimate on when the road will reopen.
I-90 is closed in both directions from milepost 34 near North Bend to milepost 106 near Ellensburg due to multiple spun out vehicles and collisions.