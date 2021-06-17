The state Department of Ecology has fined two road work contractors for allowing polluted stormwater to enter the Cle Elum River while completing bridge repair work on Interstate 90 late last year.
The agency said in a news release Thursday it fined Max J. Kuney Co. Inc. of Spokane and its subcontractor KLB Construction of Mukilteo for repeated violations last November and December at Washington State Department of Transportation land on Bull Frog Road near Cle Elum.
Max J. Kuney Co. Inc. was fined $20,000 for discharging process water to the Cle Elum River that contained high PH concrete slurry on Nov. 3 and Dec. 23 of last year.
Max J. Kuney and KLB Construction also were fined $10,000 each for discharging up to 2,000 gallons of muddy water to the Cle Elum River on Nov. 23 of last year. The discharge occurred when a containment pound was breached, overtopping and scouring away straw waffle protections and taking muddy soil with it to the river.
Max J. Kuney was also fined $13,000 for failing to implement best management practices as required under the construction stormwater permit the company held at the 7-acre site, including where the freeway crosses the river.
The Cle Elum River is crucial for sockeye salmon, which was reintroduced to the watershed by the Yakama Nation, Vince McGowan, a water quality program manager for the agency, in the news release.
The companies have 30 days to pay the fines or file an appeal.