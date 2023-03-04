International Women's Day is Wednesday, March 8, and to celebrate the women of the Yakima Valley, community organizations La Casa Hogar in Yakima and Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside will have free activities and parties.
"We want to provide a space to spend time and celebrate our triumphs together and be able to connect with other Latina women in the Yakima Valley," said Enriqueta Garcia-Sanchez, manager of development and events for La Casa Hogar.
Garcia-Sanchez said the celebration will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Yakima's Le Chateau event hall, and will feature entertainment, giveaways and fun. They expect between 150 to 200 women to attend.
"This is an exclusive event only for women over 18 years old, we will have music, dancing, snacks, surprise gifts donated by sponsors, and participation of special guests," she said.
The celebration in honor of women at La Casa Hogar was first organized in 2017, said Garcia-Sanchez, but due to the pandemic, it was held online in the last two years.
"In 2022 about 100 people joined us for a Zoom session because, after the closures and concerns in 2020 and 2021, they needed a lighthearted, positive event," she said.
Celebration at Nuestra Casa
Nuestra Casa will have celebrations throughout March.
"We have already started our program and activities for women. Last Feb. 24 we started with the Leadership Circle Workshop given by Maria Fernandez from the organization Ella. We will have a session every Friday for six weeks and it is free, and it will deal with diverse and interesting topics," said Nallely Rodriguez, who is in charge of family wellness programs at Nuestra Casa.
Nuestra Casa will still have its annual walk and social gathering to celebrate women from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10. As part of the program, they plan a 2-mile walk through the streets of Sunnyside, leaving from their facility to Central Community Park and back.
"Every year we will walk with banners in support of the victims of human trafficking, we will remember the women who disappear daily in our communities and in all the countries of Latin America and the world, those who suffer from this terrible problem," said Rodriguez.
After the walk, participants will enjoy a party.
"This event is free for all women over the age of 18, and we will have childcare. We just ask people to talk to us to reserve their place before March 8," said Rodriguez.
Another workshop planned in March will be on financial education, March 13-17, with the last day of registration on March 10. The series of classes is going to be taught by specialists Diana Alvarez and Rocio Vargas of the organization National Financial Education.
"The goal of our workshops is to empower women in all aspects of their lives; they are the ones who manage the money and budgets in their homes, and we want them to learn all about this along with the various topics offered by the leadership workshop," she added.
The activities to celebrate women will culminate on Friday, March 31, when the leadership workshop ends.
"We invite all interested women to attend our workshops, as we will address various topics. These classes can be taken every week or on the days you can attend. We invite you to come to all our activities that will help empower all Latinas in the Valley," she said.
For more information about La Casa Hogar's event, please call 509-457-5058.
For more information about activities at Nuestra Casa, call 509-839-7602.
