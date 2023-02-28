A former city of Yakima fire chief has been appointed interim airport director, and a new, permanent leader for the Yakima Air Terminal is expected to be hired soon.
Bob Stewart, who served as Yakima fire chief from 2014-18 as part of a 30-year career with the department, was appointed as interim airport director in mid-January, said Randy Beehler, the city’s communications and public affairs director.
Stewart took the place of Jaime Vera, the airport’s maintenance and operations manager who had served as interim director since Rob Peterson left in November 2021 for a job in North Carolina.
Beehler said Vera requested and received an extended leave of absence.
“Bob is providing general managerial oversight of airport operations until a new airport director comes on board, which is scheduled to occur in mid-March,” Beehler added. “The city will be making an announcement regarding the new airport director soon.”
Vera has overseen the airport as it dealt with a number of issues in the past year, including finding a temporary location for air traffic controllers, adjustments to Horizon Air’s schedule of Yakima-Seattle flights as the Alaska Airlines operator dealt with a lack of pilots and new aircraft; and preliminary plans to rebuild the 1950s-era passenger terminal.
