Yakima officials continue to look into the possibility of installing Wi-Fi at city parks or other locations in town.
The idea has been discussed for several years. Adding Wi-Fi could be costly — with initial estimates for three parks topping $70,000 — and possibly redundant, given an estimated 200 free Wi-Fi spots throughout the city.
City IT Services Manager John Carney said a proposal for free Wi-Fi at Gilbert, Miller and Martin Luther King parks likely would cost the city $5,000 to commission. The city also would be looking at a $50,000 to $60,000 upfront cost, and an additional $3,500 to $5,000 for annual equipment replacement — funds not allotted in the 2020 budget, he added.
Putting Wi-Fi in public parks would raise security issues. The city wouldn't be able to protect users from hackers, or be able to shut down malicious or illegal activity or downloads from those users, Carney said.
Carney said an alternative could be installing free Wi-Fi at existing community centers, including the Henry Beauchamp and Washington Fruit community centers or the Harman Center, which could allow the city a way to monitor use and decrease liability. But he added the city’s IT Services is not aware of a demand for the service at the centers.
Staff used a mobile app to test existing Wi-Fi locations in Yakima, which turned up more than 200 free or crowd-sourced Wi-Fi networks.
Carney suggested asking residents about free Wi-Fi in parks on the next comprehensive plan survey, scheduled for 2021. Should the city decide to proceed, he also suggested piloting the technology at either Gilbert, Martin Luther King or Miller parks.
The information was included in the Yakima City Council’s agenda packet for its next meeting on Tuesday, April 5, when the council will receive a COVID-19 update from city leadership and also will consider authorizing an extension of the mayor’s declaration of emergency through June 4.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Members of the public will not be allowed to attend in person and public comment is suspended, per the statewide order of emergency and modifications to the state’s Open Public Meetings Act.
Community members can submit comments by email and watch live online at www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/.