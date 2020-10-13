A new traffic light is being installed at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Ahtanum Road.
Installation started Tuesday, limiting traffic through the intersection to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for up to 45 days — the anticipated duration of the project, dependent on weather, equipment, and emergencies.
The project also includes new sidewalks and curbs, gutters, and storm drainage, crosswalks and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program provided $500,000 for the improvements.
City staff recommends drivers use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed and reminds drivers that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within city limits is 20 mph.
Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained as well as possible and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the project area if necessary, a city press release said.