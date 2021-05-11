All agricultural workers are now eligible for overtime pay, starting in January 2022.
Gov. Inslee signed Senate Bill 5172 and four other bills into law on Tuesday at the UFCW 1439 Union Hall in Yakima. As he signed the bill, he announced he would be calling it the Tomás Villanueva Overtime Protection Bill after the late Yakima Valley farmworker activist.
“I’ve always been inspired by Tomás, and his spirit is in this hall today,” Inslee said during the bill signing.
Under the bill, all agriculture workers will start receiving overtime pay in 2022 and have a 40-hour workweek by early 2024. The bills passed both chambers with bipartisan support.
The bills have a three-year phase-in period to give employers time to adjust.
The new overtime law comes months after the Washington Supreme Court ruled the overtime exemption for dairy workers violated the state Constitution. Dairy workers had been paid overtime since the court ruling last fall; the new law removes the exemption for all agriculture workers. The exemption had been in place for more than six decades.
Inslee signed several other bills signed into law that provided additional protections for workers, including farmworkers and health care workers.
This story is developing and will be updated.