OLYMPIA — Seeking a third term, Gov. Jay Inslee has raised the most money of any of this year’s candidates for that office — over $4.1 million.
Coming in second is former Bothell Mayor Joshua Freed, having raised over $1.3 million.
Voting starts July 17 for the Aug. 4 primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Here’s where the top five fundraisers stood as of Thursday, according to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission. For all five, the majority of contributions came from individuals.
Inslee, D-Bainbridge Island, had raised $4,195,295 — $4,174,108 cash and $21,188 in-kind donations.
The Washington State Democratic Central Committee contributed $795,000 cash and $12,863 in-kind donations to Inslee’s campaign.
Other top contributors include the Justice for All PAC, EmpRes Health Care Group, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Washington Indian Gaming Association Campaign For Tribal Self-Reliance, CleanChoice Energy Shared Services, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1439 of Spokane, Service Employees International Union Local 925 of Seattle, Washington Federation of State Employees, Environmentally Conscious Recycling and Life Care Centers of America. Each had donated $4,000.
Freed, a Bothell Republican, had raised $1,357,857 — $1,393,952 cash and $53,905 in-kind donations.
He had contributed $656,000 cash and $49,500 in-kind to his own campaign. Other top donors include Wealth Management Olympic, Credit International Corp., Taylor Development and Dominion Point Principles, each contributing $4,000.
Republic Police Chief Loren Culp, a Republican, had raised $782,610 — $779,091 cash and $3,519 in-kind donations.
Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, a Bellevue Republican, had raised $375,100 — $371,651 cash and $3,448 in-kind donations.
Culp and Eyman each had a handful of $4,000 donations, all from individuals.
State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, had raised $190,864 — $190,416 cash and $448 in-kind donations.
Fortunato, a contractor, had received donations of $4,000 from Schneider Family Homes, Wilcor Group and Holland Partner Group Operations.
Fundraising totals are as of July 9, updated by the Yakima Herald-Republic.