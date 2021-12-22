The governor has approved a solar project near Moxee.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday signed a site certification agreement for the Goose Prairie solar project, clearing the way for Seattle-based OneEnergy Renewables to build the 80 megawatt project on 625 acres about 8 miles east of Moxee.
The solar panels will tilt throughout the day to follow the sun, maximizing solar energy output, according to a news release. The approval also has an option for a battery storage system at the site.
The site is near State Route 24, Den Beste Road and Desmarais Road. The system will deliver power through the Bonneville Power Administration’s lines at the site.
Inslee’s approval follows a recommendation from the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council to allow construction. The council completed an environmental review, which included opportunities for public comment. The council decided in June that the project would not have a significant negative impact on the environment with steps taken by the company to address concerns.
The project is named as a tribute to U.S. Supreme Court Justice and environmental champion William O. Douglas, a Yakima resident who had a summer home at Goose Prairie, which is 43 miles northwest of Yakima.
The company expects to begin commercial operation by the end of 2022.
