WENATCHEE — In a normal year, many of the 260 fire personnel assigned to the Colockum Fire would gather shoulder-to-shoulder in the evening for a buffet-style dinner. This year is a little different.
So how do you keep teams of firefighters safe during a pandemic? It’s a familiar list: Social distancing, frequent hand washing and mask use.
The layout and operation of the Colockum Fire’s main camp and command center at Lincoln Elementary School in Wenatchee has been adjusted to provide as much space as possible between people.
Support staff for the Type 3 Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, which took command of the fire Saturday, who work inside the building are required to wear masks.
Firefighters are also supposed to mask up — especially when riding in vehicles or in situations where they can’t maintain adequate distance, said Ben Shearer, public information officer for the management team.
A face covering, called a shroud, with a built-in N95 mask comes as part of their standard-issue personal protective equipment. Normally it’s used to keep out dust and smoke, now it also helps prevent COVID-19.
Fire crews who camp in the school fields at night have to spread out their tents, Shearer said.
“Normally, you’d see all those tents packed into an area because they all sleep next to each other. If you have a 20-person hand crew, it wouldn’t be uncommon to see 20 identical tents stacked up next to each other,” he said. “Right now, they’re scattered everywhere just because of that spacing issue.”
Often firefighters who work the night shift would return to sleep in the air-conditioned school gymnasium during the day. On Sunday afternoon they were instead scattered in classrooms and a library in one wing of the school.
Rather than finding a place at the camp, some crews have been camping out on the fire line. Around 60 firefighters stayed out overnight Saturday, Shearer said.
“They’re actually just staying out on the line. A lot of those crews are used to staying out in the middle of the wilderness anyway for four or five days at a time,” he said. “But we still need to make sure they have food, so a lot of the crews use the MREs, the meals ready to eat.”
Meals back in the fire camp are catered by the local Safeway and now come in prepackaged trays rather than the usual family-style buffets.
Extra hand-washing stations have been set up at both the base camp and the fire line, Shearer said.
“We usually try to take porta-potties and hand-washing stations up to the line, but now there’s a lot more of that. That’s extra expense as well as a logistics move,” he said. “Having to plan where those go and make sure they’re available, it’s hard especially for a big fire like this where it’s hard to get from one end of the fire to the other edge.”