The state wants to use insecticide, quarantine and trapping to eradicate Japanese beetles found in the Grandview area last year.
Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported more than 24,000 of the foliage-eating pests near Grandview in 2021, and announced their new plan to combat the invasive species on Tuesday.
If approved, plans include treating properties in and around the infestation area with a pesticide, including private property. The WSDA will seek permission from each property owner in the designated area, with letters arriving in mailboxes soon, spokesperson Amber Betts said.
The WSDA is hosting a virtual open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, to explain details on the proposed eradication, Betts said. WSDA staff involved in the project will be available to answer questions from the public. Representatives from the Washington State Department of Health will discuss safety and health concerns regarding the insecticide.
The proposed insecticide, Acelepryn G, is a low-risk product that is not hazardous to humans or domestic animals, WSDA officials said on their website. This product, a granular formulation that is applied using a seed spreader, is commonly used for pest control on turf and targets turf-dwelling insects such as billbugs, white grubs and crane flies in addition to Japanese beetles.
“Other Japanese beetle eradication projects across the Northwest have shown that a single application of the pesticide Acelepryn G in late April or early May would be the best option,” Camilo Acosta, eradication project coordinator, said. “There may be areas we need to apply by spray, depending on the situation.”
Agencies in Oregon, Idaho, California and Utah have used this product for Japanese beetle eradication projects since 2009 and, in some cases, successfully and safely eradicated the pest, Betts said.
Funding for insecticide treatment is pending legislative budget approval, she added, and WSDA is in the process of selecting a potential contractor to apply the insecticide to properties. More information on the proposed plan will be detailed at the open house.
Japanese beetles are highly invasive pests that are considered a threat to agriculture. They eat more than 300 types of plants, including roses, grapes and hops.
Quarantine area
In addition to the eradication project, WSDA is also proposing to amend the quarantine for Japanese beetles by creating a 49-square mile quarantine area centered on Grandview, hoping to prevent the further spread of Japanese beetles within Yakima and Benton counties.
The proposed quarantine would regulate certain items and impose restrictions on their movement out of the quarantine area. Quarantined items could include soil, humus, compost, manure, grass sod, yard debris, potted plants, bulbs and plant crowns.
In December, the WSDA began a voluntary survey of Grandview-area businesses to help the state agency assess the potential economic impact of restrictions imposed by a quarantine. Updates on this quarantine rulemaking process are available on the WSDA website.
According to the WSDA, adult beetles damage plants by skeletonizing the leaves. Adults also feed on buds, flowers and fruit on the plants and are frequently intercepted on fruit transported from the eastern U.S.
The larvae are found in soil associated with the roots of host plants. They are common under turf/sod and can be moved in potted plants, Betts said. Each adult can lay up to 100 eggs.
Invasive Japanese beetles pose danger to agricultural industry in Lower Yakima Valley as their population swells
Trapping
In 2020, traps across the state caught four Japanese beetles, all in Grandview and Sunnyside. The next year, more than 24,000 were captured during adult flight season, between May and October, Betts said.
She said the amount caught in traps is likely a small fraction of the total number of insects. After putting information about the bugs trapped in 2020 on Facebook, Betts said a Grandview resident sent pictures from 2020 of her rose bush with hundreds of beetles on it.
The vast majority of captured beetles were found in the Grandview area but some have made it to Sunnyside, WSDA agricultural aide Nasario Gonzalez told the Yakima Herald-Republic in September.
“WSDA will again set traps in Grandview and surrounding areas, checking for Japanese beetles,” Betts said this week. “We will increase our trapping efforts, hanging 2,500 traps in the area and again inviting community members to hang traps and report their findings.”
For more information on Japanese beetles and the project to eradicate them, visit agr.wa.gov/beetles.
