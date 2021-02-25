An injury crash was blocking travel in both directions Thursday afternoon on Highway 97 near Rocky Ford Road, 2 miles south of Toppenish.
The Washington State Department of Transportation didn't have an estimate for when the road would reopen, but said a detour is available via local roads. Tow trucks are having problems recovering a semi that landed over an embankment, WSDOT said.
Crews are conducting traffic control, and there’s little delay for travelers, WSDOT said. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m.
Billy Stobaugh, 93, was taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital with injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Stobaugh was driving a Mercury Sable southbound when he failed to yield right of away and collided into the front of tractor-trailer headed north and then with a Ford Edge, WSP said.
The other two drivers and a passenger were not injured. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt.