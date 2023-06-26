The Yakima Health District will have an informational meeting for residents living near the DTG landfill to discuss a below-surface landfill fire detected earlier this year.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Washington State Department of Ecology offices at 1250 Alder St. in Union Gap, inside conference room 102 A/B.
The meeting will be about DTG’s remediation plan and the work the DTG, the health district, Ecology and the Yakima Regional Clean Air Authority are doing to put out the fire, according to a news release from the health district. The health district will share details about an evacuation and safety plan for residents in the area should hazardous gases leave the landfill.
“At this point, the recorded air quality readings do not indicate any hazardous levels of gases leaving the landfill,” the news release said.
DTG’s remediation efforts will start in the coming weeks. Plans to extinguish the fire include placing more soil on top of the fire area to reduce the amount of oxygen reaching it and hopefully smother the fire.
The health district said there will be continuous air quality monitoring in the area during the remediation efforts. If hazardous levels of emissions are detected, residents will receive emergency alert notifications via Alert Yakima.
Residents living near DTG can sign up to receive these emergency alerts by visiting the county’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/AlertYakima. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the health district’s Facebook page.
The health district will release a copy of the evacuation plan after the meeting.
