Changes are coming to the city’s budgeting process, but spending priorities remain much the same: public safety, roads and housing, Yakima Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines said.
She said inflation has hit the city hard, presenting an additional challenge in balancing revenues and expenditures, but the finance department has identified potential solutions, including sales tax increases or new fees.
The Yakima City Council will consider those options and more at a series of upcoming budget sessions as the municipality builds its first biennial budget for 2023-24.
Here’s what to know about the budgeting process and how to get involved.
Why a biennial budget?
The Yakima City Council approved the switch to a two-year budgeting process in April. The change will mean a more efficient use of staff time and more resources devoted to long-term planning, Ferrer-Santa Ines said.
She said the annual budget process, which typically spans from March to January, makes it difficult for finance staff to focus on much else. Its employees are in constant communication with other departments throughout the year, taking up their staff’s time, as well.
“The idea behind producing a two-year budget is you have, kind of, an off year,” she said.
The city can update the budget during that time, just as it does each quarter as new grants are approved or revenue sources change, Ferrer-Santa Ines said, but it will also have time for other priority items.
For example, she said, the finance department is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase budgeting software that will replace the manual system currently in place. That switch — which she said will also improve efficiency in the department — will take several months to implement.
“Having a biennial budget process allows us a year, essentially, to focus on other things and not just constantly doing budget and financial reporting every year so we don’t really have time for anything else,” she said.
The biennial process also opens up more time to focus on long-term planning, she said.
“We want to have a better understanding of ‘What are all the needs, not just today but in the years to come?’ so that we can plan for them,” Ferrer-Santa Ines said.
The budget process
Work on the budget has been underway for several months behind the scenes, but the first opportunity for public participation comes next week.
The Yakima City Council has three upcoming budget study sessions from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Oct. 11 at City Hall.
Ferrer-Santa Ines said she’ll give an overview of the proposed budget at those meetings, and the council will have a chance to hear from a variety of city departments about their needs or considerations. The meetings are open to the public.
Yakima residents will then have two opportunities to comment on the budget at the Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 council meetings. A public hearing on the ad valorem tax rate, or property tax rate, is also scheduled for Nov. 1.
“That’s because we rely heavily on property tax as part of the general fund,” Ferrer-Santa Ines said.
The city is allowed a 1% increase annually without going to voters.
Ferrer-Santa Ines said the budget can be adopted after the hearing on Nov. 15 unless additional changes need to be made.
Council priorities
The priorities set by the Yakima City Council earlier in the year serve as the foundation for the budget, Ferrer-Santa Ines said, and those won’t change this year.
“If housing is important to council and public safety and improving our partnerships with and within the community, then many of our goals by department need to fit with those priorities,” she said.
She said the council reaffirmed the five current priorities for the 2023-24 budget: public safety, fiscal sustainability, housing, community partnerships and investment in infrastructure.
Inflation and costs
The city has been hit hard by inflation, like many other local businesses and organizations, Ferrer Santa-Ines said.
She said the high costs may affect some spending, including an item that was a key piece of last year’s budget: funding to replace police and fire vehicles.
The purchase of new public safety vehicles was deferred in past years, and the city was able to replace a number of the vehicles in 2021 and 2022 using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Still, Ferrer-Santa Ines said a long-term solution was needed.
Beginning with the 2022 budget, she recommended putting $1.8 million annually toward replacing the vehicles for about six years. After those six years, the annual contribution could be lowered from the $1.8 million to the predicted annual replacement cost.
“Despite the fact that last year I had talked about, it’s really important that we set aside this much for equipment replacement funding in the future, that’s a difficult thing for 2023 and 24,” Ferrer-Santa Ines said.
While the budget will have money set aside for vehicles, the amounts likely will be a topic of discussion, she said.
The council will make that decision after hearing from various city departments at the upcoming study sessions.
“They’ll need to decide on if they want to modify what is being proposed because inflation is very high and we’ve got other budget challenges with health care cost increases and just all of the pass-throughs from the cost of doing business,” she said.
Revenue
Revenue will be another topic of conversation. Personnel and benefit costs are growing at a higher rate than the allowed 1% property tax increase, Ferrer-Santa Ines said.
“That’s our largest expense: people. Those salaries and benefits and public safety personnel,” she said. “So we really need to be either focused on growing the community and hence bringing in more sales tax dollars or diversifying our sources of revenues.”
She has proposed two sales tax increases to close that gap: a one-tenth or two-tenths of 1% sales tax to support roadway improvements and a one-tenth of 1% sales tax increase for affordable housing. Those are being considered by the council, she said.
“We also talked about other fees that are available to cities to implement, like impact fees for traffic and/or parks, that sort of thing,” she said. “There’s a number of other revenue options that are available to municipalities to incorporate that the city currently doesn’t assess or doesn’t have.”
She said those are topics that will be discussed during the budget study sessions, along with city department presentations.
“(The) council always wants to hear about how we are spending our Transportation Benefit District dollars from the vehicle license fees or what’s happening with clean city, or what the perception is of our public safety personnel. Those are things that are highly visible in the community, so naturally, the council wants to hear about those.”
More information about the budgeting process, including meeting and hearing dates, are available on the city website.
