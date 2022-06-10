As families across the Yakima Valley, state of Washington and the U.S. feel the effects of inflation, local food banks are not immune. In fact, officials say the steady increase in food and other prices hurts them in two ways.
“Inflation is like a Catch-22: we’re seeing an increase in demand and a decrease in donations,” Tina Sherry, operations manager at St. Vincent Center in Union Gap, told the Yakima Herald-Republic. “I completely get it — my eyes bug out every week when I go to the grocery store. And when you also consider gas prices, people really are feeling the pinch.”
Both Sherry at St. Vincent’s and Ken Trainor, director of operations at Sunrise Outreach Center, have seen more people coming to them for food in recent months.
“We’re definitely seeing an increase in clients,” Trainor said. “As inflation increases, our numbers keep climbing, and the food supply through our donors is lower.”
The Sunrise Outreach Center serves Yakima Valley residents through five in-building locations in Yakima, Wapato, Sunnyside, Mabton and White Swan, and a mobile unit that serves the Wiley City-Ahtanum area, Trainor said.
The St. Vincent Center in Union Gap serves Upper Valley clients through two drive-up distribution days, from 8-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Through June, families can receive donations twice a month, but due to lessening food quantities on hand, they will be limited to once a month in July, Sherry said.
“Regular donors are no longer able to donate, and more people are coming to the food bank for help,” she said. “We serve 200-225 clients every Friday, and on Tuesday, easily 50 to 100, so that’s 250 to 300 clients a week. Lately, I would say at least one-quarter of them are new clients.”
Food insecurity increases nationwide
The costs of food, gasoline and other products have continued to rise this spring. According to the Associated Press, inflation was 8.5% for the year ended in March 2022, the highest Consumer Price Index increase in 40 years. The trend continued in April, which had an 8.3% CPI increase over the past year.
Officials with Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks and thousands of partner agencies across the U.S., said more than 85% of their network food banks reported increased demand for food assistance earlier this spring.
“The reality is too many neighbors must continuously be forced to make difficult decisions between paying for food or other necessities like rent and medicines. Nearly one-third of a low-income household’s budget is spent on food, and any incremental increases to food prices can have a dramatic effect to their overall stability and security,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.
As with Yakima Valley food banks, the Feeding America network is not immune from the impacts of inflation. Every aspect of operations, such as purchasing food, transporting donated food, energy for cold storage, and other costs including fuel, wages, and even vehicle maintenance has seen significant increases.
Feeding America projects the food bank network will experience a 20% decrease in manufacturing donations and a 45% decrease in federal commodities in fiscal year 2022, running July 2021 to June 2022. Over the past six months (through April 2022), 55% of Feeding America food banks have reported their overall food donations are down.
How to help
In the immediate future, donations of nonperishable goods, produce from gardens and local farms, and money are needed to help Yakima Valley food banks.
“Inflation affects everything — utility bills, fuel costs, and rent all are going up,” said Trainor, with Sunrise Outreach Center. “Whether it’s nonperishable items, a farmer who wants to donate crops, or people who can be generous with funding, everything helps.”
Trainor said Sunrise Outreach receives much of its food through Northwest Harvest and Second Harvest, two regional organizations whose supplies are declining. Those able to donate may contact them at 509-225-9310 or online at socyakima.com.
Sherry, operations manager at St. Vincent Center in Union Gap, said two AmeriCorps volunteers are on hand from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday during June to collect and process donations.
“We accept perishable or nonperishable items — anything people would like to donate,” Sherry said. “I’ve had some people who started gardens during COVID and have brought us fresh vegetables. We have the capacity to store them — they will be used.”
In particular, St. Vincent Center is seeking crackers, peanut butter, canned tuna, canned chicken, bottled water — the basics needed by homeless clients and families with children getting out of school for the summer, Sherry said. Monetary donations are always accepted, and may be mailed to the center at 2629 Main St., Union Gap, WA 98903.
“If you can’t make it on Wednesday mornings, we’re always able to take donations when (the thrift shop) is open,” she added.
More information is available by calling St. Vincent Center at 509-457-5111 or at the Catholic Charities of Central Washington website.
