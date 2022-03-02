A recall of certain Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas has expanded, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Health.
Abbott Nutrition, the maker of these products, issued a recall of formula produced in Sturgis, Michigan, that may be contaminated with Cronobacter.
Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case) has been recalled and is not safe for consumption, according to the release.
A recall is also in place for Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered formula products that meet all three of these requirements: The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, the container has “K8,” “SH,” or “Z2,” on it, and the use-by date is 4-1-2022 or later, according to the release.
Consumers can find lot codes on the bottom of packages, the release said. People can also check the safety of their formula on Abbott Nutrition’s website using the lot code. A hotline to check formula is available at 1-800-986-8540. The DOH advised people not to use these formulas if a lot code cannot be found.
Recalled formula can be returned to the store it was purchased at and customers will receive a refund, the release said.
Around 18,000 families in Washington may have received recalled formula through Women, Infants and Children programs, according to the release. The DOH estimated a similar number of families not associated with WIC likely also purchased recalled formula.
Formula not included in the recall is still safe to use, the release said. Parents should not attempt to dilute formula or make their own.
Cronobacter is a germ that can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections, with the most severe cases occurring in infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Early signs of an infection in infants include difficulty feeding, excessive crying, exhaustion and in some cases seizures, according to the DOH release. Parents of infants with these symptoms should contact a health care provider.
Five infants have been hospitalized nationwide, and the bacterial infection may have contributed to death in two patients, the federal Food and Drug Administration said. At this time, no cases have been reported in Washington state, the DOH said.
