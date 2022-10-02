Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online.
It was established in 1956 with the assistance of the Fort Simcoe at Mool Mool Restoration Society 100 years after the fort’s construction in 1856. Mool Mool is the name of the freshwater springs on the property, which is located almost 30 miles west of Toppenish.
Mool Mool had long drawn Yakamas and other Indigenous people to the area for camping and resting while traveling to and from the Simcoe Mountains. A sign stands near the spring, but the area around the marshy land is covered by dense brush and the springs aren’t clearly visible.
The boarding school for Yakama children and an industrial school for adults were established at Fort Simcoe after the Treaty of 1855, which merged 14 bands and tribes into the Yakama Nation and forced them to give up 11 million acres of territory. It also mandated that trade schools be established on the reservation.
Children initially boarded in barracks built for soldiers, with wood-burning stoves and bunk beds, said Yakima County historian and author Jo N. Miles. Classes were first held in one of the officers’ quarters — four residences that include the Commanding Officer’s House and three Captain’s Quarters.
Those two-story houses and a squared pine log blockhouse to the southwest are the only original buildings. The site also previously included a Lieutenant’s Quarters, hospital, quarters for the servants and laundresses, a small mule-powered sawmill, storehouse and subsistence warehouse.
Barracks, a guardhouse and two blockhouses east of the parade ground were reconstructed. The site also features an interpretive center/museum and a house for the property supervisor, along with modern picnic shelters, restrooms and playground equipment.
The first class of 18 students attended boarding school from April through August 1861, according to Miles. Boys were taught how to grow vegetables and milk cows while girls were taught to sew and make candles, butter, soap and other Eurocentric homemaking skills. All were taught reading and writing in English, along with math.
Adult men and women attending the industrial school made clothing and shoes for the schoolchildren, with some of the men learning harness-making and farming.
As boarding school enrollment grew, a new school and large, two-story boys’ dormitory were built in 1881, and a large, two-story girls dormitory was constructed in 1891. Those buildings are no longer standing, and their exact placement is unknown.
